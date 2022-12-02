Trees in England provide benefits of several hundred pounds per year. trees and forest





The enormous value of trees standing alone or in small groups in the UK provides billions of pounds in benefits to people each year, a new report has revealed. Trees capture climate-heating CO2, reduce toxic air pollution, and reduce flood risk by slowing down the flow of rainwater.

There are millions of such trees nationwide, with a total area of ​​750,000 hectares, accounting for 20% of the country’s total trees. The value of forests has already been estimated, but this report is the first to calculate the value of trees in gardens, parks, fields and streets across the UK.

The service value of non-forest trees has been shown to range from 1.4 billion to 3.8 billion per year, depending on the methodology used. The researchers said the estimates were conservative because many of the benefits, such as improved mental health in wildlife and people, were difficult to quantify.

According to the report, large individual trees with a canopy diameter of 30 m provide benefits of hundreds of pounds per year. We also separately estimated the average replacement cost for one tree at 2,500, but the largest trees could be worth 100,000 or more. The report valued a total of 429 billion non-forest trees. The researchers said local authorities could use their work to justify the cost of protecting and planting trees in a time when budgets are tight.

Kieron Doick, director of Forest Research’s Urban Forestry Research Group and lead author of the report, said he noticed the importance of single and small groups of trees during a recent walk. As I was walking home, I was passing trees all over town along the highway, trees in people’s gardens, and trees at crossroads. It expressed to me the diversity and range of trees in our daily lives but not in forests.

The numbers are significant, Doick said. These trees are at least as valuable as forest trees in that they provide benefits to people, and we still don’t even consider all the benefits.

This research will help decision makers justify spending on resource management, research and maintenance of non-forest trees in the same way they manage forest trees.

The report found that the largest economic benefit from non-forest trees is CO2 removal and storage, accounting for half to two-thirds of the benefit, depending on the methodology used. Air pollution removal was also significant, contributing between one-fifth and one-third of the benefits. Other small but significant benefits include lowering local temperatures on hot days and protecting people from noise pollution. Single urban and rural trees and groups of trees with an area of ​​less than 0.5 hectares were included in the analysis.

A previous study estimated tree canopy cover at an average of 16% in 283 towns and cities in the UK, and another study recommended raising this to at least 20%. A citizen science project mapping the UK’s urban canopy cover is being run by Forest Research and its partners. Doick said the condition of city trees varies considerably. In some cities, tree populations will be classified as very high or in excellent health. It will be less so elsewhere.

The government announced this week that 57 local authorities across the UK have received nearly $10 million through the Forestry Accelerator Fund to start tree planting activities. Forestry Commissioner Trudy Harrison said, “Our trees, forests and forests are the lungs of our nation and serve as powerful weapons in the fight against climate change. At the local level, trees are the lifeblood of communities and are essential to supporting well-being.

Woodland Trust’s Adam Cormack said: [which] You deserve the highest level of protection. However, we know this is not the case. Eastern England, for example, has lost 50% of its tall trees over the past 150 years.

The tree’s immeasurable cultural value was not addressed in the study, Cormack said. This is especially true for our oldest and most important trees, which do not have the automatic legal protections that most of our wildlife and older buildings have. These amazing trees are a legacy of our history and should be treated like national treasures.

Friends of the Earths Policy Director Mike Childs said: But governments shouldn’t need this type of movement to realize that our towns, cities and countryside need more trees.

The government’s proposal to increase Britain’s tree cover from 14.5% to 17.5% by 2050 is completely inappropriate, Childs said. Instead, the trees should be double covered and all streets and neighborhoods should have trees on their doorsteps to undoubtedly benefit.

The benefit of 3 million hectares of forest in the UK was estimated at 4.9 billion per year in 2018, but with a much lower value for carbon storage. A 2021 report found that taking British woodland walks could save $185 million a year in mental health costs.

