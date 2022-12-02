Pulisic says USA can ‘beat anyone’ regardless of injury





DOHA, Qatar — If we’re about to take a look at stride and gait — and it certainly feels like we are — then it has to be said that Christian Pulisic walked smoothly as he walked through the gate. There was no noticeable hitch, no lameness, no gimp. There was no hesitation.

It was also impossible to deny Pulisic’s confidence once he sat down. The United States are considerable betting underdogs against the Netherlands in Saturday’s World Cup Round of 16 tie, but Pulisic made it clear the players have no intention of doing anything other than to move forward.

“I really believe we can take on anyone and we can beat anyone,” Pulisic told ESPN at the team hotel on Friday. “We got out of the group, which we can be extremely proud of. But now that we’re here, we’re not just okay with doing that.”

– 2022 World Cup: News and files | Schedule | Teams

He added: “We have such a strong group of guys here that it gives us absolutely confidence and also a bit of calm that we have a team good enough to do this.”

If the United States is ultimately able to pull off the upset against the Dutch, it’s hard to imagine Pulisic not being the heart of it. Yes, the ‘pelvic bruise’ he suffered while scoring the winning goal against Iran was agonizing, but at this stage it would be surprising if he didn’t play on Saturday. (Manager Gregg Berhalter said it “sounded pretty good” for Pulisic during his Friday press conference.)

Pulisic has made it clear that he will do whatever it takes to be on the pitch. As the face of American football for years, it’s the moment he’s been dreaming of since long before the disappointment of the 2017 disaster in Trinidad. This failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup only crystallized what Pulisic already suspected:

2 Related

Taking the United States into a World Cup race and feeling the thrill that comes with capturing his country is unlike anything he’s experienced before.

“I want it to last as long as possible,” he said. “I want to make this something that we will remember for the rest of our lives.”

Pulisic allowed himself a few moments of reflection. The goal against Iran, when he sprinted into the mouth of the goal to blast Sergino Dest’s header cross while Team goalkeeper Melli Alireza Beiranvand’s knee simultaneously collided with his pelvis, was an incredible juxtaposition of pride and pain.

Pulisic’s teammates didn’t really celebrate because they didn’t know why he was lying on the ground, and Pulisic – amid nausea and dizziness – was mostly trying to confirm the goal hadn’t been ruled out for any reason by the video assistant.

Christian Pulisic and the United States will face the Netherlands in the round of 16 on Saturday. Simon Bruty/Anychance/Getty Images

“I didn’t even think about taking a hit or being brave,” he said. “I just wanted the goal. … It was extremely painful, but it was worth getting the goal.”

Once he was able to stand and hobble towards the bench area, doctors told Pulisic he needed to leave the stadium and go to a local hospital for tests. He was able to follow the end of the match on the phone — “brutal”, he said — and returned to the hotel before his teammates.

When the USA players finally entered the hotel around 2.30am to cheers from family and friends, Pulisic was in the middle of the receiving line, taking video on his phone and screaming in a show of unbridled emotion which is rare on his part. .

Herculez Gomez and Sebastian Salazar debate the greatest storylines and break down the best highlights football in the Americas has to offer. Stream on ESPN+ (US only)

“I was so proud. I’ve never been so proud of the band,” he said. “Seeing the joy on their faces, the celebrations… It was a surreal moment.”

In truth, as soon as he arrived in Qatar almost three weeks ago, Pulisic seemed lighter, more open, more at ease. There’s no denying that he remains the team’s biggest star, but he was keen to point out the difference he feels between this iteration of the USMNT and previous iterations.

Earlier in his career, Pulisic might have been one of the only national team players to regularly feature in Europe’s top competitions. More so, he was one of the only players that fans could point to as the future of Team USA.

Now he is surrounded by players of this level. Players who play in the Premier League. Players who play in the Champions League. Players following the path he took and doing their best to leave even bigger footprints this time around.

It’s a reality that makes Pulisic, and everyone around this American team, hopeful for what could be achieved in four years time at a home World Cup. It’s a reality that makes a match like Saturday’s an opportunity to make history even earlier.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/soccer/united-states-usa/story/4822996/pulisic-believes-us-can-beat-anybody-regardless-of-injury The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos