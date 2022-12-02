



Across the UK, coronavirus cases have again topped 1 million as infections rise in Britain for the first time since mid-October, official figures have revealed.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases through November 21 increased by 6% from 972,400 in the previous seven days, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

It’s the first nationwide rise in coronavirus cases since the week ended Oct. 17 and comes a week after falling below 1 million for the first time since mid-September.

During the most recent wave, the total was just over 2 million in mid-October.

That’s well below the spikes earlier this year, when infections hit nearly 4 million in July and just under 5 million in March.

Current NHS advice is that people should stay home and avoid contact with others if they test positive for COVID or have symptoms.

It also emphasizes the importance of avoiding people at high risk of infection, such as those with weakened immune systems, even if they have been vaccinated.

The latest figures come as experts revealed that COVID can linger for days in some ready-to-eat foods, such as fruit.

By 21 November, the number of people in the UK who had tested positive for coronavirus stood at 873,200 (about 1 in 60), up from 809,200 (1 in 65) the week before.

In Wales, the likelihood of having COVID-19 in the latest survey decreased for the sixth consecutive week to 39,600, from 45,400 (1 in 65) to 1 in 75.

ONS said trends were “uncertain”, but infections in Scotland rose from 83,700 (1 in 65) to 91,100 (1 in 60).

In Northern Ireland, around 28,900 people (1 in 65) have contracted COVID-19, compared to 34,100 (1 in 55) last week, describing the trend as “uncertain”.

The Chinese Grand Prix has been canceled due to COVID.

Infection rates in the UK are highest among those aged 35 to 49, with a 1.9% chance of contracting the virus in the week to November 21, equivalent to 1 in 50 people.

ONS said the proportion of people testing positive for COVID-19 in the UK has increased among Years 7 to 11, Years 12 to 24 and 35 to 49 years.

In all other age groups, trends were uncertain for the week through November 21.

The ONS Infection Survey is the most reliable measure of the prevalence of coronavirus and is based on swab test samples taken from households across the UK.

There is a slight delay in data reporting as surveys take time to be aggregated.

Meanwhile, separate data suggests that the recent decline in the number of coronavirus cases in the UK appears to have stalled.

As of 30 November, a total of 4,964 people have tested positive for coronavirus and have been admitted to hospital, an 8% increase from the previous week, according to NHS UK figures.

The number of patients peaked at 10,688 on October 17, and showed a downward trend for about a month.

Other figures from the UK Health and Safety Authority show that one in five people over the age of 75 have not yet received a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to vaccination data through November 27, about 80.8% of the population aged 80 years and older, 81.1% of those aged 75-79 years, and 78.3% of those aged 70-74 years received a booster dose.

