U.S. economy adds 263,000 jobs in November, better than expected as hiring remains strong

U.S. job growth rose faster than expected in November as the labor market remained resilient in the face of higher interest rates, searing inflation and growing recession fears.

Employers added 263,000 jobs in November, the Labor Department said in its monthly payrolls report released Friday, surpassing the 200,000 jobs predicted by economists at Refinitiv. It marks a slight deceleration from the upwardly revised employment gain of 284,000 recorded in October. The unemployment rate, meanwhile, remained stable at 3.7%.

The report is unlikely to do much to sway the Federal Reserve in its fight against inflation, which has already seen policymakers raise interest rates at the most aggressive pace since the 1980s in a bid to crush inflation. uncontrollable consumer prices and a cooling labor market. .

In another worrying sign that could further complicate the Fed’s job, average hourly wages jumped 0.6% in November, double what Refintiv analysts had expected. Salaries are 5.1% on an annual basis, which is well above the estimate of 4.6%.

“The November jobs report provides another dose of reality for markets that have been ahead of another ‘Fed pivot’ narrative,” said Cliff Hodge, chief investment officer at Cornerstone Wealth. “While the headline payroll figure was strong, the payroll data is going to be mind blowing for the Fed.”

Shares fell Friday morning as investors weighed the report higher than expected. Dow futures fell more than 400 points, while S&P 500 futures fell about 1.7%.

Job gains were widespread in November, with leisure and hospitality leading the way in hiring, adding 88,000 new workers. This is followed by health care (45,000), government (42,000) and social assistance (23,000).

However, some sectors saw their payrolls shrink last month: department stores laid off 21,800 workers and transportation and warehousing reduced their positions by 15,100.

A ‘help wanted’ sign is displayed in a window in Manhattan on July 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images/Getty Images)

While monthly jobs data is still important, the Fed is watching this particular report closely for signs that the labor market is starting to slow from its torrid pace as policymakers try to tackle inflation. , which is still near a 40-year high, to return to 2%.

“We don’t expect today’s jobs report to change the Fed’s short-term trajectory,” said David Donabedian, chief investment officer of CIBC Private Wealth. “However, this unfavorable inflation report likely changes where the Fed will take rates, perhaps raising rates more than investors are prepared for and slightly raising expectations for the Fed Funds maximum rate. in 2023.”

Fed officials have already approved six consecutive hikes, including four consecutive 75 basis point hikes, taking the federal funds rate to a range of 3.75% to 4%. They are widely expected to approve a 50 basis point rate hike at their next meeting on December 13-14, moving interest rates further into restrictive territory.

Rising interest rates tend to create higher rates on consumer and business loans, which slows the economy by forcing employers to cut spending.

A large “Now Hiring” advertisement displayed on the windows of the Advance Auto Parts store in Bay Shore, New York on March 24, 2022. (Photo by Steve Pfost/Newsday RM via Getty Images/Getty Images)

There have already been notable layoffs this year: Amazon, Apple, Meta, Lyft and Twitter are among the companies implementing hiring freezes or letting workers go. This may soon spill over into the wider labor market; Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has made it clear that policymakers expect job growth to slow and unemployment could rise as they raise interest rates, but he argued that a alternative where prices soar unchecked is worse.

“Right now people’s salaries are being eaten up by inflation,” Powell said on Wednesday. “If you want to have [a] a strong and sustainable labor market, where real wages increase across the entire wage spectrum, especially for those on the lowest incomes, prices need to be stable. »

