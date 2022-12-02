Arson claims against UK census do not reflect reality





The latest data from the UK’s 2021 Census were released this week, including figures for race and ethnicity. There was an immediate and enthusiastic response from some of the people who were waiting to weaponize the results.

Nigel Farage, former leader of the British Independent Party, hastily recorded a video in a car seat draped with a Union Jack. He said London, Birmingham and Manchester are all now minority white cities, with only 46% of the population. [of Britons] Identify yourself now as a Christian… There is a tremendous change in the identity of this country that is happening through immigration.

Conservative commentator Douglas Murray, who had previously described London as foreign, identified with Farage the reason for the decline in the number of Christians in England as blaming immigration. Others spoke of escalating racism and no-go zones on social media.

However, almost all of these claims are untrue, and a cursory glance at the data shows.

First, London (54% white) and Manchester (57%) are non-white, and Birmingham (49%) is only slightly white. Farage and co may have been looking only at people who identified as both British and white.

But if identifying as British is key, why only count white Britons? (We think we know the answer.) We have data on the percentage of people with British identity in each region. In London, 78% of black and mixed Londoners are more likely to identify as British than the white population.

Religious claims are even more dangerous. The argument is that mass immigration hastened the decline of Christianity in England. But the decline has been overwhelmingly driven by white Britons, with less than half now saying they are Christian.

If preserving the Christian faith is crucial to saving Britain, we must look at the country’s black population. 72% of this demographic is Christian, 500,000 more than in 2011. The non-British white community is also worth investigating. 60% are Christians, adding one million since the last census.

One might ask why this seems so important. By 1995, less than a third of Britons thought that being a Christian was an important part of being British. In 2020, that percentage has dropped to 20%. Aside from Christmas, Easter, weddings and funerals, the last time I set foot in a church was at Doncasters’ iconic nightclub, the Camelots. The former Presbyterian chapel has many sins committed behind its stained glass windows. In modern Britain, a drunken night out is thought to provide a more powerful source of national experience than attending church on Sunday.

Finally, we reached warnings about segregation and no-go zones, which again proved unfounded. Christianity ranks low on the list of things a British person needs to be a true British person, but speaking the language ranks high. But if you dig down to the most homogeneous of Britain’s non-white neighborhoods, it’s clear that the vast majority speak fluent English everywhere.

Segregation is one of many terms that British culture warriors imported from the United States, now freely applied but misapplied on this side of the Atlantic. Racial segregation was legally mandated in the American South for nearly a century under Jim Crow, and policies restricting or denying financial services on the basis of race quietly expanded similar practices. This left a long shadow with 1 in 40 regions in the US still very segregated, compared to less than 1 in 1,000 in the UK.

However, there is one thing I will admit. These commentators are right in implying that they are part of a minority group facing terminal decline. In 2006, only 10% of Britons thought they had to be white to be truly British. In 2020, that number has dropped to 3%.

