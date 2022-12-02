UK health authorities “prolonged deaths after the pandemic”





Sir Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Valance say the UK will face a prolonged excess of deaths after surgeries are canceled and people shun the NHS during the pandemic.

The UK’s Chief Medical Officer (CMO) and Chief Scientific Advisor made these comments in a co-authored technical report on the UK’s COVID-19 pandemic.

The UK’s four CMOs, the NHS UK National Medical Officer and the UKHSA (UK Health Security Agency) Chief Executive are also signatories.

The report, released Thursday by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), said it was written for future CMOs, national medical officers and public health leaders in the face of a new pandemic.

Across 11 chapters, the authors cover topics such as nursing homes, contract tracing, testing, and closures.

The introduction to this report emphasizes that it is not a definitive explanation of the pandemic to date or of the policy decisions taken. However, this is the first comprehensive account and release by officials of the events and impacts of the past two and a half years.

It comes after the start of the UK Covid-19 inquiry, chaired by Baroness Heather Hallett, which will begin public hearings next year to review the government’s response to the pandemic.

Reports suggest GPs are moving to remote appointments.

In Chapter 10, Improving COVID-19 Care, the authors describe changes to health care, such as moving GPs to telemedicine and deferring elective surgeries.

The report adds that phone and video GP appointments are limited to the extent to which they can replace in-person appointments, but in many cases the balance of risks and benefits still favors remote assistance.

As we discuss measures put in place to respond to the surge in Covid patients, shifting to remote consultations, curbing unnecessary presentations of health settings, and asking people with certain symptoms to avoid medical settings unless necessary reduces potential transmission risks. It was an effective method. burden during times of considerable pressure.

However, this requires that health-seeking behaviors be adjusted to the extent that there are significant unmet needs, balanced with risks affecting mortality and morbidity.

Far fewer people attended A&E during the first wave, the report said, despite Sir Chris stressing that public emergency care was always open for business.

He added that no doubt some did not step forward out of altruism or because they perceived the risk of being in the hospital.

Delays in patients seeking help, reductions in prophylactic drugs such as statins, and cancellation of surgeries and screenings will lead to more serious non-coronavirus disease later on, the authors conclude.

The combined effects of this are likely to lead to prolonged non-COVID excess mortality and morbidity after the worst period of the pandemic is over, he said.

Nearly 900 more cancer deaths than expected since September

Recent data from the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities (OHID) show there have been nearly 900 more cancer deaths since early September than expected for this time of year.

Report authors also praised the incredible speed with which the Covid vaccine is being delivered. But they warned that they risk falsely reassuring some policymakers that a vaccine can be produced at this rate for the next pandemic.

The term lockdown will be most associated with the pandemic, the authors predict. Because they acknowledged that it was the strongest measure taken to contain the virus.

Although these measures were very effective in reducing Covid transmission in the first wave, they argue, they have caused widespread concerns across society, such as mental health and domestic violence and protection issues.

There will also be additional impacts. [from lockdowns] It adds something unmeasured or not yet fully realized.

The authors add that while assessing the risk of school closures is particularly difficult and controversial, it has the potential to have lasting effects on children’s education, development and life chances.

In one example of this impact, they cite an 81% increase in the number of referrals to child and youth mental health services from April to September 2021 compared to the same period in 2019.

