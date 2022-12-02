Macron expresses Europe’s anger with two laws signed by Biden





As he left his home in France for a high-level meeting with his American counterpart, President Emmanuel Macron carried with him a barrel of frustrations from European allies over some of Joe Biden’s iconic political achievements.

Those frustrations quickly became apparent to the public once Macron reached Washington on Wednesday, as he stopped at the French Embassy and delivered a speech in his native language and singled out two bills that Biden had signed into law as ” choices that will fragment the West, because they create such differences between the United States of America and Europe.

Macron was talking about the Inflation Reduction Act and the CHIPS and Science Act, two sprawling measures Congress passed over the summer that are poised to pay out hundreds of billions of dollars in grants and tax incentives for electric car manufacturing and microchip makers in the United States.

Macron said he agrees with the broad goals of both bills – kick-starting sustainable energy technologies and making the world economy less dependent on China for chipmaking – but warned they were intervening a time when the strong US dollar was aggravating inflation in Europe, Russia’s gas stranglehold is driving up energy prices and Europe is facing a recession.

Macron’s demand that Biden rethink some of his administration’s proudest achievements is a harbinger that a growing energy crisis in Europe could test the unity of European nations as they suffer the economic weight of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war with Ukraine.

After a two-and-a-half-hour one-on-one meeting in the Oval Office with Macron, Biden told reporters he was “not apologizing for” the massive investments in technology and green energy he had signed into law. But he acknowledged there could be ‘problems’ in the $390bn of climate change initiatives in the Cut Inflation Act and said he would look at ‘adjustments’ that could be brought. “When I drafted the legislation, it was never intended to exclude those who cooperate with us,” Biden said.

The annoyance Macron has brought to the White House is heating up a long-running flashpoint in US-EU relations as European powers grapple with a series of measures Biden has put in place to make the supply chain US less dependent on overseas factories and bring manufacturing jobs to the US economy.

“What’s the French word for ‘bored’?” says Michael Allen, who served on President George W. Bush’s National Security Council and was a former staff director for the House Intelligence Committee, of the French response to the measures. He noted that making changes to such carefully negotiated legislation would not be easy for Biden, especially once Republicans take control of the House in January. “Biden has potentially opened Pandora’s box to a mad scramble to fix it as soon as possible,” Allen says.

France’s former ambassador to Washington, Gérard Araud, said Thursday morning on French LCI television that some of Biden’s provisions sparking frustration in Europe were part of a protectionist streak in US policy that ran through the Trump and Biden. “Presidents Trump and Biden have listened to their constituents, and so they are stepping up their protectionism,” Araud said. “It’s a long-term protectionism that won’t stop, it didn’t stop with Trump, nor with Biden, and Europeans have to understand that.”

For his part, Macron urged his fellow Europeans to work to find their own economic incentives that could be done in coordination with the US government. “We cannot ask the United States to solve Europe’s problems,” Macron told reporters on Thursday. “In Europe, we need to act stronger and faster,” Macron said.

Hosting the French president for Biden’s first state dinner is part of the reparations work the Biden administration is doing after it blindsided France last year by agreeing to work with Australia on building a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines. The surprise announcement sank France’s lucrative submarine contract with Australia and caused Paris to temporarily recall its ambassadors from Washington and Canberra.

The Biden administration’s decision to celebrate Macron in Washington is also an acknowledgment that Macron has become Europe’s strongest and most prominent leader in the wake of the political turnaround across the continent.

Biden began his meeting with Macron on Thursday with some flattery.

“Emmanuel is not only the leader of France, he is one of the leaders of Europe. He’s been very outspoken and he’s been very, very authoritarian in Europe,” Biden said, sitting next to Macron in the Oval Office.

Macron could use the boost as he faces severe political headwinds at home and is eager to play his influence on the world stage with his audience in France. His party lost control of France’s parliamentary majority in April and dissatisfaction with rising energy costs and economic hardship is undermining his popularity. As Macron arrived in Washington on Wednesday, a new poll showed his approval rating at 37%, down 6% since his re-election in April.

Earlier this year, Macron spoke several times with Putin after the Russian autocrat began rolling tanks towards Kyiv in February, but failed to find a diplomatic footing and risked fragmenting the support for Ukraine before abandoning the effort.

Macron acknowledged on Thursday that the timing and terms of the peace talks should be determined by Ukraine. Biden said he was “ready to talk” with Putin if he was “looking for a way to end the war.” Biden said he had “no immediate plans” to speak to the Russian leader and that any talks he has with Putin would be done in close consultation with European allies.

The meeting of the two leaders at the White House on Thursday lasted more than an hour longer than expected. Biden presented Macron with a wooden mirror that fell on the grounds of the White House and a collection of records by American musicians. Among the gifts Macron gave Biden was a vinyl record of the 1966 French film, A Man and a Woman, the story of a couple who lost their spouse falling in love, which Biden saw early on with First Lady Jill Biden. The visit was scheduled to continue Thursday night with an elaborate state dinner featuring Maine lobster, American caviar, Napa Valley chardonnay and a performance by New Orleans songwriter and singer Jon Batiste.

Amid the banter and pageantry, Macron made it clear that his most pressing disagreement between the two countries was rooted in trade. Macron called on Biden to “synchronize” US economic policies to better align with those of Europe.

Towards the end of the press conference, a French-speaking journalist pressed Macron to show what evidence of improved business relations he had obtained from Biden, pointing to a line from avant-garde artist Jean Cocteau, that “he there is nothing like love, only proof of love. Macron replied: “We are not here to ask for proof of love. We are here to agree on a strategy and we have done so.

—WITH A REPORT BY VIVIENNE WALT/PARIS

