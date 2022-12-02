The Beast from the East: What the Met Office has to say about the possibility of snow in England





The Met Office has responded to claims that Beast from the East will get a snowy start in December.

But those hoping for a dusting of white powder are likely to be disappointed, with the Meteorological Office reporting that Britons should prepare for four inches of snow is unlikely, only likely to blow dust over the Scottish mountains.

A meteorologist at the UK Met Office told the Daily Express in late November that a cold snap from the east indicated the beast was waking up, bringing snow, ice and very cold winds.

However, Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon was quick to debunk that theory.

High pressure from the east will bring down temperatures for many people, he said.

However, temperatures will be close to average in December, so it will still be fairly cool for some people.

High pressure doesn’t always mean snow. What we will see is more stable conditions compared to last week.

November was much milder than average, with average temperatures two degrees higher than at this time of year, he added.

Meteorological Service meteorologist Aidan McGivern said Thursday evening (December 1) that the northern hemisphere is now at the start of a meteorological winter and Britain will start to feel colder as a result of high pressure over eastern Europe. It blocked the weather system from the Atlantic Ocean, increasing its stability and contributing to the foggy mornings that began the month.

But let’s not get too hung up on the idea that it’s going to snow this weekend. Because it won’t snow yet. He conceded only that there could be some sleet in the Pennines and Scottish mountains.

He went on to say: The air is cooler than usual, but sometimes mixes with warmer conditions near the continents.

But that’s why it’s not an oriental beast, as it doesn’t take advantage of the exceptionally cold air that can be experienced over Siberia in late winter.

Mr McGivern said there was a chance of snow in the second week of December, but he was reluctant to go much further.

He said it was impossible to be specific about the amount or location of the snowfall at this stage.

It comes after experiencing a remarkably mild October with a record high of 22.9C at Kew Gardens toward the end of October, followed by a rainy and dreary November.

After a sweltering summer with record temperatures hitting the UK, a crisp autumn arrived and the UK was shocked by the reality of the climate crisis.

Some may not be at a disadvantage for a warm winter start, especially as home heating costs skyrocket, but experts at the Royal Horticultural Society (RJS) warned that mild conditions and heavy rains have boosted unseasonal plant growth in what they call the second. spring.

John David, director of horticultural taxonomy at RHS, told The Guardian that rising temperatures could be a problem if they don’t have adequate dormancy periods during the winter.

