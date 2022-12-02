The bird flu epidemic is the deadliest in US history. Here’s what we knowExBulletin





Rescued chickens gather in an aviary at Farm Sanctuary's Southern California Sanctuary on October 5 in Acton, California. A wave of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza has entered southern California, driven by migrating wild birds. Mario Tama/Getty Images

The United States is suffering an unprecedented poultry health disaster, with a highly contagious bird flu virus that has killed some 52.7 million animals.

The culprit is highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI. It has ravaged farm flocks and poultry houses in 46 states since February, when the first cases were reported in commercial flocks.

It’s the poultry industry’s worst toll since 2014-15, when more than 50 million birds died. This earlier outbreak also started in the winter, but while that ordeal was over the following June, the current outbreak lasted through the summer and increased again.

“I hope this isn’t the new normal for us,” Dr. Richard Webby, director of the World Health Organization’s Collaborating Center for Studies of Influenza Ecology in People, told NPR. animals.

Some birds have died from the disease itself, but the vast majority are culled by “depopulation” of the flock in an attempt to prevent the spread of the virus. This includes millions of chickens and turkeys in barns and backyards that had been raised to provide eggs or meat.

Here’s what you need to know about the 2022 outbreak in the United States:

52,695,450 million birds were wiped out

The losses stretch across the United States, and they are deepest in the center of the country: more than a million birds have been killed in each of the 11 states that stretch from Utah to the Midwest and in Delaware, according to the US Department of Agriculture.

In Iowa, two massive egg-laying operations must have culled more than 5 million birds in a single incident earlier this year.

Unlike the 2014-2015 outbreak, this one is caused by wild birds, not farm-to-farm transmission. For commercial and backyard flocks, many early infections were concentrated along the intersection of the Central and Mississippi flyways of migratory wild birds. As these birds traveled, so did the virus.

“We don’t know exactly what it is, but it just seems like it may grow and spread better in wild birds,” said Webby, who is also a member of the hospital’s infectious disease department. St. Jude Children’s Research Center. in Memphis, tells NPR.

“Wild birds are the perfect mechanism to spread a virus because of course they fly everywhere,” he adds.

Influenza viruses are common in wild waterfowl, which often show no symptoms despite being infected. In January, the dangerous H5N1 flu virus was found in a Wigeon in South Carolina, the first US case since 2016, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More reports poured in over the following weeks and months, sounding the alarm as the virus spread to other states.

A highly pathogenic bird flu virus “can cause disease that affects multiple internal organs with up to 90% to 100% mortality in chickens, often within 48 hours,” the CDC notes. “However, ducks can be infected without any signs of illness.”

A biosecurity sign is seen at Powers Farm, which raises turkeys in Townsend, Del. The poultry industry has been credited with monitoring and preventing bird flu, but the virus remains a threat. Nathan Howard/Getty Images

Bird flu poses little risk to humans

It is very rare for a human to be infected with the avian virus. The first US case of a person infected with the avian influenza A (H5N1) virus was reported in April in Colorado. The patient recovered after experiencing a few days of fatigue.

The virus poses no particular risk to the country’s food supply, if handled properly. The CDC states that like any poultry or egg, heating food to an internal temperature of 165F kills all bacteria and viruses present, including HPAI viruses.

The virus is like a child in a candy store

“Bird populations have never seen a virus like this before,” Webby says, “so in terms of immune response, they’re all immunologically susceptible to this ‘flu virus.’

“Right now, it’s like a kid in a candy store running around infecting bird populations, he says.

American experts were preparing for an outbreak, watching successful strains of the H5N1 flu virus proliferate in Europe and elsewhere. Now that the virus is here, it shows no signs of going away.

A key part of the challenge, Webby says, is that, like the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the bird flu virus has spawned several concerning variants. And right now, a specific version of the virus known as clade 2.3.4.4b rules the roost.

“You can think of it as an omicron variant” because of its wide prevalence, Webby says.

Viruses are notoriously quick to mutate. And since its arrival in North America, the bird flu virus has continued to evolve.

“When the virus came to the Americas, it started interacting with the viruses we have in our wild birds here,” picking up different combinations of other genes, Webby says.

Comparing the current US virus to the one in Europe, Webby says: “From the outside, they look a lot alike. was in Europe.”

It is possible that wild bird populations are developing immunity to the virus, but Webby warns it will take months to understand if this is happening at a significant level.

The epidemic has not increased all the costs of poultry

If you love to eat chicken, you’re in luck. This version of the influenza virus does not affect “broiler” chickens raised for meat as badly as it affects “layers” of laying hens and turkeys.

“For some reason, turkeys and laying hens tend to be more susceptible” to the virus, says Amy Hagerman, an assistant professor at Oklahoma State University who specializes in agricultural economics.

“The chicken that most people think of, their chicken fillets, their chicken sandwiches, all those things haven’t had the same kind of impact,” she adds.

Hagerman warns that in an era of inflationary pressures and supply chain issues, it can be difficult to tie a price hike directly to the virus. But she notes that egg prices in the United States can be affected if just a few farms have to shed their flocks.

Egg prices have risen this year as aggressive bird flu measures disrupted the US industry. Here, eggs sit on a supermarket shelf in San Mateo County, California. Liu Guanguan/China News Service via Getty Images

toggle captionLiu Guanguan/China News Service via Getty Images

“Typically, these complexes have more than a million birds, easily,” says Hagerman. “It takes fewer laying operations affected by HPAI to drive up the price of eggs and egg products,” she adds, especially since the majority of U.S. production is destined for the domestic market.

The virus has affected many turkey farms, but as these farms tend to be smaller and cases have spread over time and space, producers have mostly been able to absorb the losses. , by building up stocks of frozen turkey before the end of the holiday of the year.

“So, yeah, we’ve definitely seen turkey prices go up this holiday season,” Hagerman says, “but not as much as we might have expected given the magnitude of this outbreak.”

And the vaccines?

The presence of the virus in the commercial food chain raises a number of possible commercial headaches, but so would using a vaccine to combat it.

“Many countries don’t use vaccines against this virus in their poultry,” Webby says.

“One of the big complications is the timing of a vaccine,” Hagerman says. “Usually you need two doses of a vaccine and then some time to get full effect.”

“If you have a bird that has a very short feeding window before it’s ready for harvest, it can be a lot more difficult because you also have to allow for the post-vaccination waiting period before the bird not be harvested,” she adds.

Another central issue is the difficulty in monitoring whether a bird is infected with a deadly influenza virus but does not show symptoms because it has been vaccinated.

But the calculations could change if the virus is determined to be endemic in wild birds or in a geographic area.

That “certainly seems to be the case in Europe and Africa,” Webby says, adding, “my gut feeling is that we’re headed in that direction in the Americas as well.”

“Those are actually discussions that are ongoing right now,” Webby says, describing ideas such as the kind of post-vaccination surveillance that would be needed to “ensure that your business partners are happy that the virus is not circulating in silence”.

The last epidemic did not survive the summer. This one did

Experts say poultry farms should be credited with containing the virus as much as they have, hailing the success of surveillance and biosecurity programs. But nearly 11 months after the first known wild case of the current outbreak, the deadly flu virus is still around.

“Usually when the weather gets warm, the flu mostly clears up,” Hagerman says.

Such was the case during the 2014-2015 outbreak that occurred when Hagerman worked at the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, or APHIS.

“Bright sun and heat kill the virus in the environment,” says Hagerman, describing how the summer weather helped end the previous outbreak.

“This time we didn’t see virus circulation drop to zero in our wild bird population” over the summer, Hagerman says. Instead, the virus kind of simmered through the summer months, she adds, “and then we go into the cooler, wetter months of fall and we see a resurgence.”

The long outbreak is disheartening, says Hagerman: “If we look at Europe, we can see that they are over two years of HPAI outbreaks.”

