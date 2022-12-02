6 children die from invasive streptococcus A in weeks in UK amid rising cases





A child in west London has been identified as one of six children who have died after contracting invasive streptococcus A in the UK in recent weeks.

Health experts have investigated the outbreak and confirmed the deaths of six young children and an increase in cases.

The London child, whose name and age have not been released, was a student at St John’s Primary School in Green Man Gardens, Ealing.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) told ITV News it had confirmed the child’s death and was working with the Ealing Council to provide public health advice and support to schools.

The body confirmed an increase in rare invasive group A streptococci, especially in children under 10, with five deaths in the UK since September of this year.

A Welsh primary school student died on Thursday after contracting an invasive streptococcal A infection.

The case comes after a 6-year-old died in Surrey in late November after an outbreak of “invasive” bacteria at a primary school in Ashford.

A 4-year-old boy from Buckinghamshire died on 14 November from strep A, his parents confirmed.

Muhammad Ibrahim Ali died at his home of a heart attack.

UKHSA London health care consultant Dr Yimmy Chow said of Ealing’s recent death: school community.

“Working with the Ealing Council public health team, we have provided precautionary advice to the school community to prevent further cases and continue to monitor the situation closely.

Streptococcus bacteria under the microscope Courtesy: PA

“Group A streptococcal infection usually causes mild illness, and information about signs and symptoms has been shared with parents and school staff.

“It includes a sore throat, fever, and minor skin infections and can be treated with a full line of antibiotics from your GP.

“In rare cases, it can be a serious illness and anyone with high fever, severe muscle pain, pain in one part of the body, unexplained vomiting or diarrhea should immediately call NHS 111 for medical help.”

St John’s School declined to comment on the student’s death.

Group A streptococcal bacteria can cause a variety of infections ranging from mild to fatal.

Strep A is known to cause an increase in scarlet fever in the UK in 2022. Annual cases recorded through September stood at 15,894, up from 14,704 during the same period in 2020-2021.

As several viral infections, including chickenpox, spread among children, the risk of developing more severe scarlet fever increases because the body’s ability to fight off infections decreases when it fights two infections at once.

Scarlet fever is commonly recognized as a sore throat rash. Credit: NHS

A first-year student at Ashford Church of England Primary School first contracted scarlet fever and then contracted invasive streptococcal A, a more serious infection.

Invasive streptococcus A comes from the same bacteria that cause scarlet fever that usually get into parts of the body that scarlet fever doesn’t reach, such as blood.

Invasive streptococcus A and the same bacteria that cause scarlet fever also cause tonsillitis and strep throat.

These infections can be easily treated with antibiotics if caught early, but the bacteria release toxins once they reach the blood. This can lead to shock, sepsis or pneumonia.

What are the symptoms of scarlet fever?

Symptoms of scarlet fever include sore throat, headache, high fever (38.3C or higher), flushed face and swollen tongue. A distinctive pink rash appears after 12-48 hours.

In addition to the rash, other symptoms include swollen glands in the neck, loss of appetite, nausea or vomiting, and red lines in the folds of the body, such as the armpits, which can persist for several days after the rash disappears. A white coating on the tongue that peels off after a few days, leaving the tongue red and swollen (called strawberry tongue).

What are the main symptoms of StRep A?

Streptococcus A is a highly contagious bacterial infection that can be very serious but is treatable.

It is more common in children than adults and is most common in children between the ages of 5 and 15 years.

This disease is very rare in children under 3 years of age.

It can cause many different diseases, but they tend to start with a few typical symptoms.

These symptoms include:

It is spread through coughing and sneezing and is most common in winter.

