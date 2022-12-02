Labs Closed, Classes Cancelled: Inside the Biggest Strike to Hit American Higher Education | California





Three weeks of academic strikes have paralyzed campuses across California. Labs are closed, homework is not graded. Graduate students walked off the job, professors canceled classes and even construction staff dropped off their tools in solidarity.

The strike is the largest in the history of higher education in the United States and is part of a wave of organizing on college campuses across the country. It brought together 48,000 graduate workers, university researchers and postdoctoral researchers at the University of California’s nine-campus system who say the low salaries they receive make it impossible to live in the cities where they work. The most common salary for graduate workers is $23,247, according to college worker unions.

Even in a year of high-profile union organizing, from Starbucks to Amazon, the moment is hailed as a milestone. It is already a victory, a tentative agreement reached with some workers will bring significant wage increases and could last for weeks more.

There are a lot of new organizations in higher education, said Rebecca Givan, associate professor of labor studies at Rutgers. What we see is the result of decades of worker compression. [Universities are] focusing on their shiny new buildings or their sports or their public image and becoming more and more dependent on heavily exploited workers to accomplish their mission and the workers say enough is enough.

UC workers, represented by UAW 5810, UAW 2865 and SRU-UAW, are pushing for a pay increase and say their current wages make it impossible to live in the cities where they work, along with reimbursements for childcare and job security protections. Academics say they struggle to pay rent in cities hard hit by California’s housing crisis, some report living in their cars, which has forced some people to leave their chosen fields altogether.

We were still faced with salaries that were absolutely out of step with the cost of living in the cities where our UC campuses are based and we really mean it, said Sarah Arveson, postdoctoral fellow at UC Berkeley and vice president of the local chapter. 5810 from the UAW.

University of California workers protest outside the UC president’s office in Oakland, California. Photography: Salgu Wissmath/AP

The strike, which began on November 14, has already seen success this week. The UC system has reached a settlement with postdoctoral researchers and university researchers, agreeing to pay raises of up to 29%.

These wage increases are crucial for many workers, Arveson said. For Daniel McKeown, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of California, Irvine, the new deal means it’s much more likely he’ll be able to continue in academia and eventually become a professor.

The 39-year-old has two children, a doctorate in physics and more than $100,000 in debt after five years of struggling to get by as a graduate student. McKeown’s job as a teaching assistant took up much of his time, interfering with his studies, but he was paid so little that he relied on loans to support himself, he said. .

The fact that I’ve worked so hard and all I have to prove is another $100,000 in debt is very infuriating. I have regrets about this. I think it might not have been worth taking on that debt, he said. We found ourselves in an impossible situation economically and at all levels we were not treated fairly. It was never a fair deal.

Instead, he’s seen co-workers forced out of the field for better-paying jobs: we get all that training and end up working for Microsoft. Many of us in physics were pushed into where we wanted to continue and continue our research because we couldn’t afford it.

With salary increases underway for postdoctoral fellows and university researchers, McKeown hopes he and others can stay in the fields they love.

It’s really hard to focus on my responsibilities…when month after month I try to figure out how to make ends meetXimena Anleu Gil

This is going to help everyone in the long run and it will be a win and will strengthen the university system as we know it, he said.

Post-docs and university researchers continue to strike in solidarity with other workers, including graduate students, who have failed to reach an agreement with the university system, which workers have accused of unfair labor practices. UC said its proposal to student employees is fair and generous and would put university employees at the top of the pay scale among the nation’s leading public universities.

The university, which has insisted that these workers are only part-time, has offered a minimum wage of $28,275 for graduate research students and $24,874 for employed university students. The strikers are demanding a minimum wage of $54,000 for all graduate workers.

Ximena Anleu Gil, a research and graduate student at UC Davis and a member of the Student Researchers United bargaining team, says the university system has failed to deliver a serious offer on salaries.

Anleu Gil, who has a disability, says she was burdened with rent for the duration of her higher education and forced to live with numerous roommates and to rely on her parents for mutual support and assistance in the process. Guatemala to get by.

It’s really hard to focus on my responsibilities as a student researcher and teaching assistant when, month after month, I’m trying to figure out how to make ends meet, she said.

The current system is unsustainable. Presented UC with a very reasonable way to help workers out of a very serious situation and were just disappointed that they still didn’t take this issue seriously.

We want to go back to our students, we want to go back to our research, she said.

The strike at the University of California comes amid a resurgence of union organizing in the post-pandemic United States, including in higher education. Givan expects UC workers to win major victories that will have implications for universities across the United States.

Higher education workers across the country will look to this as an example of what you can win with collective action and a new set of standards and a new minimum where workers demand a living wage, she said. . You cannot create a university that depends on workers who do not earn a living wage.

