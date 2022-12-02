Labor defeats Conservatives to retain UK parliamentary seats





Labor wins Chester by-election with larger majorityFirst election test for Prime Minister Sunak after years of chaos Scale of defeat according to national opinion polls – Analyst Zavid Former Treasurer, Health Minister, MP resigns

LONDON, Dec 02 (Reuters) – Britain’s opposition Labor Party won a landslide victory in the UK’s northwest parliamentary seat vote on Friday, highlighting the scale of the challenge Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faces to win general elections in the next two years. .

Adding to the gloom over the Conservatives, which are trailing in national opinion polls and look set to lose the general election expected in 2024, Sajid Javid, one of the ruling party’s most experienced front-line politicians, said he plans to step down.

Britain’s former finance minister has joined a group of Conservative MPs to leave Westminster in the next general election as the party is likely to lose power for the first time since 2010.

Pollsters said the size of the Conservative defeat in the Chester by-election matched national polls, giving Labor a 20-point lead.

It was the first electoral verdict since the party kicked off Boris Johnson and Liz Truss as prime minister and embarked on a chaotic infighting.

Sunak became prime minister on October 25, taking over a fractured and divided party during the economic crisis, tasked with tackling soaring inflation and restoring confidence in financial markets.

It is rare for the ruling party to do well in so-called by-elections, which are held outside the general election schedule when a member of the National Assembly is absent.

In Chester, Labor candidate Samantha Dixon secured 61% of the vote compared to the Conservative candidate’s 22%. Labor’s full majority increased from 6,194 to 10,974.

Labor won the Chester seat after the 2015 general election, when it secured a majority with 93 seats, the narrowest margin in the country. Chester was held by the Conservatives between 2010 and 2015.

A Conservative Party spokesperson said it was “important to put this by-election in context”. “A by-election is always difficult for a ruling party, let alone a party that has been in power for 12 years. This is the Labor seat they have held in their third consecutive election.”

Charles Walker, one of the Conservative MPs to abstain from the next election, said Sunak was doing the right thing in difficult circumstances but that defeat in the next general election would be inevitable.

“It’s almost impossible to see us coming back here,” Walker told Times Radio. “I hope that what Rishi Sunak is doing will ensure that the Labor Party does not wipe the floor with us… we will form a viable opposition party.”

Javid said the Conservatives had asked MPs to confirm their intentions for the next election so the party could prepare.

He played his role in this year’s drama, sparking an unprecedented ministerial-level rebellion that toppled Johnson as he resigned as health secretary in July, minutes before Sunak resigned as treasury secretary.

Javid, who served as treasury secretary under Johnson, said he would replace him, but stepped down before the race began. He also replaced Theresa May as the leader in 2019 and dropped out mid-race.

“After much reflection, I have decided not to run again in the next general election,” said Javid.

a lot to do

British pollster John Curtis noted that a 13 per cent change from Conservatives to Labor in Chester suggested that Labor would win a full majority in Parliament in the next general election, but local votes are rarely a good guide.

“Rish Sunak is reminding Chester voters that he has a lot of work to do to get his party back into a position where the Conservatives can consider winning the next general election,” he said.

The vote came after Labor MP Christian Matheson resigned. An independent panel said he violated Congress’s sexual misconduct policy for making “unwelcome and unwelcome” advances to lower-level staff.

Reporting: Alistair Smout, William James and Kate Holton; Edited by Raissa Kasolowsky and Mark Heinrich

Our Standard: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principle.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/uks-labour-comfortably-beat-pm-sunaks-conservatives-retain-parliamentary-seat-2022-12-02/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos