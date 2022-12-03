America’s World Cup squad is uniquely diverse, but the pipeline needs help





There is a lot to celebrate now. And yet, as Armstrong and anyone who cares about American football and its long-term viability know, the current team also hides a bitter truth.

Beyond the elite of the elite, a lot of things have remained the same. Everyone knows access is a problem and soccer is widely seen as a sport for wealthy white kids, U.S. Soccer President Cindy Cone said at the Aspen Institutes Project Play summit in May. I’m not going to stop until every child who wants to play our game will not only have access to our game, but also the opportunity to succeed.

As with other sports seeking to broaden the demographic and talent pool of young tennis and baseball players, for example, this is partly an economic issue and partly related to the difficulty of breaking down stereotypes entrenched held by people of all races about who can thrive in which sports.

In a country where institutional racism and segregation have made enrichment a sometimes insurmountable obstacle for most black and brown families, the cost is preventing football from fulfilling its true promise. The Aspen Institute recently found that the price of a typical youth football season hovers around $1,188 more than baseball and basketball families require. Football, less dependent on traveling teams, costs about half as much.

No wonder youth football turnout is stuck in a cycle of bumps and dips that prevent the game from gaining traction. For children aged 6 to 12, participation in outdoor football stood at 10.4% in 2009, dropped to 7.4% in 2018, increased the following year and fell to 6, 2% in 2020, according to the Aspen Institute.

Ask Armstrong about it, and he’s ruthless. He’s spent much of the last decade in Nashville, trying to get kids to play a game that’s rooted in the suburbs, and focusing as much attention as possible on steering young people of color toward the game and their rise in the ranks. .

His Heroes Soccer Club has 550 players and several teams, from recreational to elite level. It makes up for what it lacks in dedicated facilities with gumshoe resolution, scouring the city for available space on public lands and often paying its players entrance fees and providing clothing. Young players vary the spectrum economically. Some are white, others black and Latino. There are migrants from Africa, Asia, Mexico and South and Central America.

