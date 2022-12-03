British Karting Championship Driver Makes History at Rotax Grand Final





Drivers from Motorsport UK Wera Tools British Kart Championships have had a record week in the 2022 Rotax Grand Finals. [November 19-26]It was held at Kartodromo Internacional Algarve, Portimao.

The coveted event will see spectacular performances from BKC drivers, with three British team members crowned Grand Final champions and six others podium finishes. The British team also went on to claim the first-ever podium clean sweep in the 23-year history of the Grand Finals, dominating 59 other nations to win the Nations Cup.

Motorsport UK 18 drivers who earned race tickets through the British Kart Championships, Rotax Grand Festival, Rotax Euro Trophy and BNL Karting Series represented the British team out of 394 strong entries. With each driver using the same kart and engine chosen at random, the Rotax Grand Finals are considered the truest test of driver skill in the karting world, making Team UK’s achievement stand out even more.

BKC veteran Mark Kimber took the lead and dominated the fearsome DD2 class, becoming the first driver in Grand Finals history to win 3 different classes.

Coming off a notable rookie DD2 season in the fastest Rotax category, Kimber qualified second fastest and then won all three heat races and the pre-final before leading a 21-lap finish from start to finish to claim the 2022 title in 2016. Added. Junior Rotax crown and his 2021 Senior Max win.

At Junior Max, Scott Marsh topped the podium at the US national anthem, while fellow British team drivers Vinnie Phillips and Ethan Jeff-Hall took turns at the head of an intense early race scrap. Reed, Charlie Hart, is also in the mix.

2022 BKC runner-up Phillips took full pole position and won the first of six heat races, but Marsh perfectly timed his attack midway through the 18-lap finish to take the lead and take an emotional victory.

Former Motorsport UK BKC Mini Max Champion Jeff-Hall moved into the lead of the chasing pack after a lengthy duel with Team Netherlands Kasper Schormans to finish Team UK 1-2 with Phillips crossing the line in 5th and Hart taking a nose cone penalty in 20th. . British Karting Championships Mini Max Champion Noah Wolfe missed out on a place in the finals after having an accident in one of his heats and having last lap problems in the pre-finals.

Team UK also dominated the senior Rotax category as Motorsport UK BKC Senior Max Champion Callum Bradshaw finally took first place in one of the most dramatic races in Grand Finals history.

Bradshaw was one of five Team UK drivers in the Senior Max class, alongside Sean Butcher, Kai Hunter, Lewis Gilbert and Motorsport UK British Kart Championship Junior Max Champion Brandon Carr, proof beyond doubt that the BKC grid is the strongest national Rotax Championship. provided. world.

Hunter led from the start and, along with Gilbert, Carr and the fast-rising Butcher, traded first place several times with Bradshaw, soon making it a British team of 1-2-3-4-5.

After an exhilarating race, 2020 CIK-FIA World Champion Bradshaw made it to the top step of the podium while Gilbert and Carr achieved a clean sweep by a single nation for the first time in Grand Final history. Hunter and Butcher were eventually classified 11th and 12th.

The British team also competed in two other classes, Micro Max and Mini Max, and achieved three or more podium finishes to bring the British team’s total to nine, and another single event record for the Grand Finals.

Albert Friend scored a heroic 3rd in Micro Max despite suffering second degree burns to his right arm in an off-track accident, Daniel Minto and Jenson Chalk finished 5th and 9th respectively while Laughlin Johnstone had to contend for 27th. I did.

The British team’s three-man mini-max contingent also spent the entire event contending for the victory, and while Team Lebanon’s Christopher El Feghali was eventual champion, Jacob Ashcroft, Harry Bartle and Sebastian Minns finished second and inches behind the winner in checkered third. took the flag. 4th place.

Thier’s performance placed him second on the overall grand final win list with 13, while his total of 43 podium finishes topped the list, just one behind South Africa.

The British team also won the Nations Cup for the first time, clearing the rest of the 57 competing nations with podium finishers France and the Netherlands. Team UK also won the world famous Mojo Tire Swap competition, with Russ Carter beating his brother Shaun by 28 seconds in the final.

Motorsport UK’s Karting Manager, Dan Parker, watched the event live and he was delighted with the performances of the many BKC drivers.

The result achieved by the British team at the 2022 Rotax Grand Final was undoubtedly one of the best by any country in the event’s 23-year history, said Parker, who joined the British team on the podium to receive the prestigious Nations Cup trophy.

On behalf of everyone at Motorsport UK I would like to say a big congratulations to all the winners of the individual classes. Many of these are current or former champions of the British Karting Championships. World Karting Championship. As 2022 draws to a close we are very much looking forward to the 2023 British Karting Championships where we will begin teaming up for next year’s Grand Finals in Bahrain!

JAG Rotaxs’ Gary Sheail is very proud of the hard work and results the British team has achieved this week, proving beyond doubt that the British Karting Championship is the strongest in the world.

We have received tremendous support from our customers, from our biggest teams in 2022 to individual drivers and their families who remain the backbone of our sport. It was truly special to see British drivers dominating almost every race they entered and breaking numerous grand final records. I am confident that these successes will make the 2023 British Karting Championship more competitive than ever.

