BQ1 Omicron: Fears that UK’s new Covid strain could spark case surge





all

A new strain of Covid in the UK could fuel a spike in cases and put pressure on the NHS, health authorities have warned.

Omicron’s BQ1 variant now accounts for about half of all cases in the UK, up from 39% last week.

As of 30 November, a total of 4,964 people have tested positive for Covid and have been hospitalized, an 8% increase from the previous week, according to NHS UK figures. The number of patients who tested positive for the virus in the hospital had previously been down for about a month.

Hospital admissions rose slightly from 4.7 admissions per 100,000 for the week through November 27, up from 4.5 the previous week.

This is because a surge in flu cases in London last week saw a tenfold increase in hospital beds occupied by flu patients compared to the same period last year.

read more

NHS England’s Medical Director Professor Stephen Powis said:

As we approach Christmas, we will see flu levels rise in our communities and the number of patients needing to be hospitalized rise.

We are also starting to see an increase in the number of Covid patients.

There is a new strain circulating BQ1 which is becoming the dominant strain and is likely to drive further growth.

Some countries in Europe that have it are already seeing an increase in hospital admissions. Undoubtedly, these pressures will increase.

Meanwhile, flu figures continue to rise in the UK amid warnings that vaccination rates among young children and pregnant women are lower than in previous years.

Data released Thursday showed that the number of children under five years old hospitalized with the flu increased by 70% in one week.

According to UKHSA data, more than 200 children under the age of 5 were hospitalized in the week to 20 November after suffering severe complications from the flu.

According to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), infection rates are estimated to be highest between the ages of 5 and 14 years, with 18.5% of laboratory samples tested positive in this age group.

By November 27, about 10.5% of samples across all age groups had tested positive, up from 8.5% the previous week.

UKHSA’s head of public health programs, Dr Mary Ramsay, urged Britons to step forward for Covid boosters and flu shots to prevent serious illness.

“We must not forget that while Covid-19 and the flu may be minor infections for many people, they can cause serious illness or even death for the most vulnerable in our communities.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.standard.co.uk/news/health/new-covid-variant-bq1-omicron-london-surge-cases-flu-b1044394.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos