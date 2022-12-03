US sanctions other corrupt Haitian politicians for drug trafficking





US and Canada Target Corruption and Drug Trafficking in Haiti

WASHINGTON Today, the U.S. Department of the Treasury Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated Haitian nationals Rony Celestin (Celestin) and Richard Lenine Herv Fourcand (Fourcand) pursuant to Executive Order (EO) 14059 dated December 15, 2021, imposing sanctions against Foreign Persons involved in the global illicit drug trade. Célestin is a current Haitian senator. Fourcand is a former Haitian senator.

OFAC has named Célestin and Fourcand for engaging or attempting to engage in activities or transactions that have materially contributed or present a significant risk of materially contributing to the international proliferation of illicit drugs or their means of production. The Government of Canada also designated Célestin and Fourcand.

Rony Celestin and Richard Fourcand are two other examples of corrupt Haitian politicians abusing their power to prosecute drug trafficking activities in the region, said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson. The Treasury will continue to hold corrupt officials and hold them accountable for the illicit drug trade that destabilizes Haiti.

OFAC has information indicating that Célestin is involved in international drug trafficking activities. He used his political position to orchestrate the import of drugs from Venezuela into Haiti, as well as the export of drugs to the United States and the Bahamas.

OFAC also has information indicating that Fourcand is engaged in international drug trafficking activities. He uses his own plane to transport drugs to southern Haiti. Fourcand attempted to use his political influence to install people in government positions who would help facilitate his drug trafficking activities.

Today’s actions follow a November action in which the United States named two corrupt Haitian politicians for their involvement in narcotics trafficking; OFAC, in coordination with the Government of Canada, has designated Haitian nationals Joseph Lambert and Youri Latortue pursuant to EO 14059 for engaging or attempting to engage in activities or transactions that materially contribute or present a significant risk of material contribution. the international proliferation of illicit drugs or their means of production.

These designations are the latest for the United States to continue to support the people of Haiti with consequences for those whose actions continue to create instability and foment violence in Haiti. In addition, the United States continues to provide Haiti with security and humanitarian assistance.

IMPLICATIONS OF SANCTIONS

As a result of today’s action, all property and interests in property of Designated Persons that are in the United States or in the possession or control of US Persons must be blocked and reported to OFAC . In addition, all entities owned, directly or indirectly, 50% or more by one or more blocked persons are also blocked. OFAC regulations generally prohibit all transactions by U.S. persons or within the United States (including transactions transiting through the United States) that involve property or interests in property of named persons or otherwise blocked.

In addition, persons who engage in certain transactions with Designated Persons today may themselves be subject to penalties or legal action.

Today’s action is part of a whole-of-government effort to address the global threat posed by the illicit drug trade in the United States, which kills tens of thousands of Americans every year, as well as countless non-fatal overdoses. OFAC, in coordination with its U.S. government partners and foreign counterparts, will continue to target and pursue accountability of foreign illicit drug actors.

The authority and integrity of OFAC’s sanctions derive not only from OFAC’s ability to designate and add individuals to the Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List (SDN List), but also from its willingness to remove people from the SDN list in accordance with the law. The ultimate goal of sanctions is not to punish, but to bring about positive behavior change. For more information on the process for requesting removal from an OFAC list, including the SDN list, please refer to OFAC’s 897 Frequently Asked Questions. For detailed information on the process of submitting an OFAC sanctions list removal request.

For identifying information on those named today.

###

