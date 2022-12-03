Elton John Headlines Glastonbury 2023, Final UK Show of Farewell Tour





London CNN —

Elton John will headline the Glastonbury Festival next summer, and it will be the final UK show of his farewell tour, the festival announced on Friday.

John will take first place on the Pyramid Stage on June 25, the final night of the music festival, Glastonbury organizer Emily Eavis said in a statement posted on the festival’s website. The Glastonbury Festival is held almost every year in Somerset in southwest England. In 2021, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, and Paul McCartney were the headline artists.

In a statement shared by his publicist, the singer added that he couldn’t be more excited to headline the Pyramid Stage and wanted to embrace the spirit of the world’s greatest festival. It will be incredibly emotional.

Eavis is delighted to announce that the one-of-a-kind Elton John will make his first appearance at Glastonbury next Sunday night as headliner at the Pyramid Stage, said Eavis.

This will be the final UK performance of Elton’s final tour, so we will close the festival and celebrate this huge moment in both history with the mother of all send-offs, she added.

The gig concludes the UK leg of his Johns Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, his last publicly released one, more than 300 dates before retiring after 52 years of touring.

The tour, which started in 2018, was originally scheduled to end in 2021.

As the end of my Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour begins to come into sight, there is no longer a proper way to say goodbye to my British fans. “They were more than dazzling and supported me through all the highs and lows of my career,” said the five-time Grammy Award winner.

So far, John has performed all over Europe and most recently in North America. Last month at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, he took to the stage wearing a sequined Dodgers baseball uniform recreating the stadium in 1975.

