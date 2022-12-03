U.S. hiring remains strong, complicating Fed’s inflation fight





WASHINGTON — Employers across the nations continued to hire briskly in November despite high inflation and a slow-growing economy, a sign of resilience in the face of aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

The economy added 263,000 jobs, while the unemployment rate remained at 3.7%, still near its lowest level in 53 years, the Labor Department said on Friday. Employment growth in November dipped only slightly from October’s gain of 284,000.

Throughout the year, as inflation surged and the Fed imposed ever-higher borrowing rates, the US labor market defied doubters, creating hundreds of thousands of jobs month after month.

With an insufficient number of people available to fill positions, companies must offer higher wages to attract and retain workers. In November, the average hourly wage jumped 5.1% from a year ago, a robust increase that is good news for workers, but makes the Fed’s efforts to rein in inflation potentially more difficult. Month-over-month wages jumped 0.6% in November, ending a streak of weaker gains that had hinted that wage growth could slow.

The strength of hiring and compensation gains raised immediate concerns that the Fed may now have to keep interest rates high for even longer than many had assumed. The stock market reacted with concern, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling nearly 200 points by mid-morning Friday.

This will remind the Fed and the markets that the job on inflation is not done, said Blerina Uruci, chief U.S. economist at T. Rowe Price. They really need wage pressures to be on a more sustained downward trajectory. So that certainly implies that interest rates stay higher for longer.

The report painted a picture of a labor market in which the supply of available workers is shrinking just as many companies are still desperate to hire to meet customer demand. The proportion of Americans who have a job or are looking for one fell for a second straight month, to 62.1%. Before the pandemic, this figure was 63.4%; the decline since then translates to about 3 million people.

Since the pandemic, many older workers have taken early retirement. Additionally, several hundred thousand people of working age have died from COVID-19. And many families have struggled to find or pay for childcare, preventing some adults from returning to work.

This week, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell pointed out in a speech that jobs and wages were rising too quickly for the central bank to quickly slow inflation. The Fed raised its benchmark rate from near zero in March to nearly 4% in an attempt to bring inflation back towards its annual target of 2%.

In his speech, Powell noted that most supply chain issues have been resolved, helping to lower prices for goods such as furniture, cars and electronics. Gas prices are also falling, he said, and housing costs, a major driver of inflation, are expected to fall next year.

Still, Powell pointed to the prices of services such as health care and restaurants as longer-term drivers of inflation. And rising wages are a key factor in driving up those costs.

In the meantime, many employers are still determined to add workers. Among them is Aaron Glaser, owner of four body shops in the Louisville, Ky., metro area. Glaser said he was desperate to hire at least six more people. He would add 14 more if he could find them.

We were busier now than we ever were, he said. We can’t fix more cars because there aren’t enough people.

Glaser, who has owned the company for about 30 years, still struggles with parts shortages, especially for Honda and Kia vehicles. He estimates that between his labor and product shortages, he can now take twice as long to fix a wrecked vehicle than before the pandemic.

He said he raised wages by about 15% to try to attract more people and provide more flexibility for his employees. It now closes on Friday afternoons to give employees an extra half day.

Glaser blames the closure of many trade schools in the area for reducing the number of people with auto repair skills.

Nationally, there were signs of weakness in Friday’s hiring numbers: retailers, transportation and warehousing companies all cut jobs. Temp agencies too. Temporary employment, often seen as a leading indicator of hiring, has fallen for three straight months.

As a result, more than half of job growth last month, 170,000, came from just two major industries: education and health care, and a category made up mostly of restaurants, hotels and restaurants. entertainment companies. Both sectors are still replacing workers who have been lost during the pandemic. Most other industries have exceeded their pre-pandemic employment levels.

Yet a category that includes tech workers has actually created jobs, despite numerous recent high-profile layoff announcements from tech companies such as Amazon, Meta, Twitter and real estate broker Redfin.

In some cases, other companies seek to recruit the redundant workers themselves.

In Chicago, for example, Cameo, a startup that lets people request personalized videos from celebrities, suffered two rounds of layoffs this year. Still, Tom Gimbel, CEO of Chicago-based staffing firm LaSalle Network, said he placed some of the workers who lost their jobs at Cameo with new employers.

They get jobs pretty quickly, he added.

Other signs of a modest cooling in the labor market have appeared recently. They include a slight drop in job postings and a drop in the number of people leaving their jobs, trends that suggest growing caution among workers.

Even so, steady hiring and rising wages in many sectors have helped American households stimulate the economy. In October, consumer spending grew at a healthy pace, even after adjusting for inflation. Americans increased their purchases of cars, restaurant meals and other services.

Although steady hiring and rising wages have fueled their spending, Americans are also increasingly turning to credit cards to keep up with rising prices. Many are also tapping into savings, a trend that cannot continue indefinitely.

Some signs of weakness have raised concerns about a likely recession next year, in part because many fear the Fed’s rate hikes will eventually derail the economy. In November, a measure of factory activity fell to a level suggesting the manufacturing sector is contracting for the first time since May 2020.

