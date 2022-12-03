Five American soldiers arrested for the rape of two women in Louisiana





Five US soldiers have been arrested for rape after they allegedly sexually assaulted two women at a home in Louisiana, authorities said.

Soldiers went to a woman’s home in the Rosepine, Louisiana area on Nov. 24, gave the woman and her roommate alcohol that incapacitated them, then sexually assaulted them, the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Thursday.

Johnpaul Bianzon, 29, and Franzrobert Camentil, 20, have each been charged with one count of criminal association and one count of first-degree rape. Cyrusmoises Labial, 24; Ajjashery Flores, 24; and Frinzdeivhid Ramit, 19, were charged with two counts each of criminal conspiracy and first-degree rape.

The men are part of the same combat team at Fort Polk Army Base in eastern Louisiana. Each has been in the military for less than two years except for Bianzon, who joined in October 2020, according to a Fort Polk spokesperson. All are infantrymen, Bianzon and Labial with the rank of specialist and Camentil, Flores and Ramit with the rank of soldier first class.

They were imprisoned in the parish of Vernon. The Army spokesman said the local sheriff’s office is investigating.

The women have not been identified by authorities. The Washington Post does not generally identify victims of sexual assault.

Sexual assault has plagued the US military, despite some efforts to tackle the problem. The Pentagon this fall reported an increase in sexual assaults among service members from 2020 to 2021, including a record number of active duty women who experienced unwanted sexual touching.

One of the five soldiers knew one of the women and brought the group to her home, the sheriff’s office said. Neither the woman nor her roommate knew the other four men.

The women told investigators that they felt unwell and had experienced a stupor after drinking alcohol brought by the men. They became incapacitated and suspected of being drugged, according to the sheriff’s office.

An examination of the two women showed injuries consistent with sexual assault, the sheriff’s office said.

The five men were questioned by police on Wednesday and were jailed. The Washington Post was unable to immediately determine if they had attorneys.

