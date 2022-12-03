The US wants the EU to be tough on China. But Europe can’t afford it





US President Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron, President of France, met at the White House.

The United States has stepped up its heavy-handed rhetoric against China and wants Europe to follow suit. But the bloc can’t quite afford to do the same.

The US administration has been particularly focused on China, having made the topic a dominant feature of international discussions soon after President Joe Biden took office.

Comments and actions have multiplied in recent months. US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, for example, said on Wednesday that Beijing had become a growing threat to US businesses.

This message has been shared and recognized in Europe. Reports suggested that US officials had told their European counterparts to consider using export control restrictions on China. The US Commerce Department was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC on Thursday. In October, the United States imposed restrictions on Chinese access to certain technologies developed by the United States.

But while the European Union has called China a “strategic rival” on different occasions, it pursues a different approach from that of the United States.

“The EU is trying to develop its own China strategy separate from that of the United States. This strategy is to ‘de-risk’ the relationship, rather than ‘decouple’,” said Anna Rosenberg, head of the geopolitics at Amundi Asset Management, CNBC told Thursday.

Decoupling refers to the separation of economic ties between the two superpowers. But, for the EU, this is not in its interest.

Data from the European statistics office showed that China was the third largest buyer of European goods and the most important market for products imported from the EU in 2021. The importance of China as a market for the Europe becomes even more relevant as its economy struggles The Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“As the US attempts to pull the EU in its direction to distance itself from China, the EU is keen to maintain economic ties with China. This desire is heightened by the economic fallout from the war which will affect more European economies will be hit hard next year,” Rosenberg said.

Hosuk Lee-Makiyama, director of the European Center for International Political Economy think tank, also told CNBC that “there is a lot of suspended demand” in China due to its strict Covid-19 policy and “Europe doesn’t have a lot of markets” to deal with.

He added that European Council President Charles Michel visited China on Thursday likely to try to negotiate being “first in line” when Beijing further eases its Covid measures.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also visited China in early November.

“We see EU-China relations improving in the short term and Michel’s current trip, so close after Scholz’s visit to China, is proof of that,” Rosenberg said.

This comes at a time when relations between the EU and the US are turning sour. Lee-Makiyama said “the transatlantic relationship is at its worst in 20 years”.

European officials have complained about state subsidies the US administration is pushing to support the adoption of electric cars. The EU said it challenges international trade rules and poses a threat to European businesses.

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with Biden on Thursday in hopes of bridging some of those differences and averting another trade dispute.

