Populism is on the decline in the West, but Britain is still paying the price.

As we enter the final months of 2022, there is reason to think that it has turned out to be a far better year than those who believe in Western and liberal values ​​could have predicted. Both related threats, populism at home and authoritarianism abroad, have taken their toll.

It wasn’t long before the US appeared to have lost any will to engage with the outside world (see humiliating retreat from Afghanistan in August 2021). Europe showed no signs of filling the void. Meanwhile, China’s international influence has grown, allowing it to make strategic decisions independent of public opinion. Russia, apparently in long-term decline, remains a regional superpower and a threat to our security, while the Iranian regime has remained safe internally and hostile externally.

However, the limitations of authoritarianism were clearly revealed. Russia’s failure in Ukraine stems from its rampant corruption, its unwillingness to tell the truth to power, and its promotion of compliant mediocrity. Vladimir Putin sees the West as decadent, bland and lacking military qualities, but it is the Russian military that has proven incompetent. This would not have happened in a more open and questioning society.

The Iranian regime does not appear to be safe. The value of theocratic leadership does not appear to be particularly relevant to much of the country, but is not exclusively, but not limited to, the young and well-educated urban population. Mullahs have seen off liberal revolts in the past, but it’s starting to seem like a matter of time before fundamental change takes place.

I can’t trust China as much and say the same, but the recent protests are noteworthy and unmatched since 1989 and Tiananmen Square. President Xi Jinping’s victory is expected, but the Zero-Covid strategy and vaccine nationalism are causing major difficulties and undermining his power.

Lockdowns are causing significant economic challenges, but there are long-term challenges to face. After China reaches a certain point in its economic development, if it is to avoid falling into the middle-income trap of stagnation, it will need to transition from a manufacturing-based economy to one in which consumption and services play a larger role. Such an economy would benefit from a more creative and individualistic society, incompatible with where Xi Jinping is trying to take China.

If authoritarianism seems to be cracking elsewhere, populism also appears to be on the decline in the West. In France, Emmanuel Macron was comfortably re-elected while Republicans, who refused to accept the legitimacy of President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory, paid for the midterm elections. Donald Trump isn’t over yet, but he’s definitely shrunk.

Not everything that has happened in recent months has been positive. New Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is leading a party with fascist roots, but populism appears to have peaked. Serious economic challenges have generally shifted towards a more serious and managerial approach to government.

England is no exception. Boris Johnson was not an authoritarian (he deserves credit for his approach to Ukraine), but he was a populist who would undermine our institutions if it was to his advantage. His direct successor, Liz Truss, shared his distrust of institutions and economic legitimacy and became a farmer very quickly. The confidence of the market has been the highest, and as a result, first Jeremy Hunt as Prime Minister and then Rishi Sunak as Prime Minister.

Sunak vs Starmer is a huge improvement on the options put in front of the British public in 2019, but the worrying thing from the British perspective is that if populism was a fad that peaked in the late 2010s, the damage seems to be: lasts the longest

I wrote last week about how views on Brexit have changed as the public not only regrets their 2016 decision, but actively wants to rejoin the EU. This view is likely to only strengthen over the next two years, when the UK is expected to grow more slowly than all other G20 economies excluding Russia. But our political leaders have concluded that accepting the 2016 results, in which the winners of the 2019 general election interpreted Brexit to mean a hard Brexit, is a prerequisite for political success.

Over the past few days we’ve had Keir Starmer tell the Mail on Sunday that opposing freedom of movement is borderline for him, and the Sunday Times said Rishi Sunak will reject any compromise on the Northern Ireland protocol and will proceed as follows. Up to 4,000 EU laws repealed despite business uncertainty.

The West faces economic, demographic and geopolitical challenges, but 2022 has given us some reasons to rejoice. The invasion of Ukraine was a humanitarian tragedy, but it strengthened our resolve and weakened our enemies. Instability in Russia, Iran and China poses great risks, but offers hope for a more harmonious future. It is being exposed that populists are failing to answer public concerns.

However, this optimism has to be tempered in the UK case. The 2016 Brexit vote at the peak of populism turned what could have been a fad into an almost permanent feature of our politics. Putting off the consequences of populism could be harder for Britain than anywhere else.

