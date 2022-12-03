US President Joe Biden signs bill to avert December railroad strike | Labor rights news





US President Joe Biden has signed into law a joint resolution ending a labor dispute between the nation’s railroads and its unions, forcing the two sides to reach a deal that would mean higher wages for the workers.

This decision puts an end to a strike which was to begin on December 9, when railway workers demanded better working conditions. Biden had said a railroad strike would spell disaster for the US economy, resulting in job losses for as many as 765,000 Americans in the first two weeks alone.

But at a White House bill-signing ceremony on Friday, Biden opened his remarks by promising to continue the fight for one of the railroad unions’ key demands: paid sick leave. An amendment that would have added seven days of sick leave to the agreement failed to pass the US Senate on Thursday.

We still have work to do, in my view, in terms of getting paid sick leave, not just for railroad workers but for all working people in America, Biden said. This is a goal that I had at the beginning, and I come back to it.

Although the agreement does not guarantee paid sick leave, it does offer workers a 24% increase and $5,000 in bonuses retroactive to 2020, as well as an additional day of paid leave.

The Biden administration helped seal the deal in September, calling it a significant victory for our economy and the American people. But four of the 12 railway unions had to approve the agreement rather than reject it, with some pushing for strikes.

US President Joe Biden thanks members of both parties in a December 2 speech for taking part in a tough vote to approve a rail deal that would avert a strike [Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Photo]

With railroads and unions at a standstill, the Biden administration has exercised its powers under the Railroad Labor Act of 1926 to intervene in disputes that significantly threaten to halt interstate commerce .

This caused an outcry among railway unions, who felt their bargaining power was reduced.

We firmly believe in the right of workers to fight for their own interests, as well as the best interests of their families, said SMART-TD, one of the unions representing railway workers, in a statement opposing the intervention plans of Congress in the agreement. .

Congress acted quickly to avert the planned railroad strike, which would have frozen nearly 30% of US freight by freight and cost the economy about $2 billion a day.

On Wednesday, the US House of Representatives voted 290 to 137 to impose the rail deal on unions and business. He also passed an amendment to add sick leave to the deal, albeit by a slimmer margin, 221 to 207.

That sent the deal to the Senate, which also passed the rail deal 80-15. But the sick leave amendment failed to pass the 60-vote threshold needed to avoid a filibuster, the majority Republicans and West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin voting against. this.

Following the Senate vote, unions like the Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen, which represents more than 10,000 railroad workers, expressed disappointment.

What happened in the United States Senate today is a symptom and yet another illustration of a larger problem in our country. Almost all elected members of Congress campaign to be for the working class. The actions of many today demonstrated that they are for the business class, the Brotherhood said in a statement.

The agreement signed on Friday is expected to affect some 115,000 railroad workers across the United States.

In his Friday speech, Biden acknowledged it was a tough vote for members of both parties. But he stressed that pushing through the deal was the right thing to do right now, thanking Congress for preventing an economic disaster at a very bad time in the calendar.

Our nation’s rail system is literally the backbone of our supply chain, as you well know, and much of what we depend on is delivered by rail, from clean water to food and gas and all other property, Biden said.

Communities could have lost access to chemicals to ensure clean drinking water. Farms and ranches across the country would have been unable to feed their livestock. Thanks to the bill passed by Congress and what I am about to sign, we have spared the country this catastrophe.

As he left the signing ceremony, Biden told reporters he was traveling to Boston, where he planned to attend a fundraiser for Raphael Warnock, the Democratic incumbent of the Georgia Senate seat during the second round on December 6.

