Hundreds of people report seeing a bright fireball in the northeastern United States





Less than two weeks after a bright fireball lit up the skies above the Great Lakes, scattering space pebbles along their shores, another spectacular meteor wowed skywatchers in the Northeast.

The streak of light that streaked across the sky Thursday (December 1) around 7:30 p.m. EST (0030 GMT December 2), was seen by at least 737 witnesses across the states of Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, from New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Maryland, Tennessee, and South and North Carolina according to the American Meteor Society (opens in a new tab) (AMS). Sightings in the Canadian province of Ontario have also been reported.

Numerous doorbell cameras as well as weather cameras (cameras aimed skyward to capture fireballs) captured the meteor, prompting their owners to proudly share the images with AMS as well as on Twitter.

Related: This Astronomer Is Turning A Tiny Eastern European Country Into An Asteroid Detection Powerhouse

A bright streak of light caused by a meteor passing over the northeastern United States (Image credit: American Meteor Society/Elizabeth S./https://fireball.amsmeteors.org/members/imo_photo/view_photo?photo_id =13897)

“I just watched a beautiful green and orange bolide zoom in on Earth east of Granville – anyone else seen a meteor tonight in eastern Ohio?” Twitter user Jeff Gill (opens in a new tab) shared shortly after the event.

His tweet elicited many responses from other lucky witnesses.

Pittsburgh’s Phil Haddad had even better luck, catching the fireball on his doorbell camera.

“I don’t tweet often but when I do it’s because I caught a meteor on my doorbell cam #pittsburgh #meteor,” he said, proudly sharing the footage (opens in a new tab) on Twitter.

Another Twitter user, Robert Tinney of Cleveland, responded by sharing footage from his doorbell camera (opens in a new tab).

No further information on the nature of this space rock, which AMS has labeled 9579-2022, has been made available so far, including whether any of it could have reached the ground.

On November 19, fragments of a 3-foot (1-meter) space rock fell in the same area on the shores of Lake Ontario. Astronomers detected this space rock three hours before it entered Earth’s atmosphere and were able to calculate where it might hit the ground. The rock was only the sixth ever detected before crashing into our planet.

Follow Tereza Pultarova on Twitter @TerezaPultarova. Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.space.com/hundreds-report-bright-meteor-northeastern-us The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos