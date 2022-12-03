UK political news live: Unions warn that parliament is not a safe place to work amid recent rape scandal





Rishi Sunak failed his first electoral exam as Labor retained his Chester seat.

A civil servants union has warned that parliament is not a safe place to work after Conservative politicians reported a fellow MP to the police for sexual assault and molestation.

Backbench MPs were forced to report by a group of Tory MPs whose allegations against the accused spanned two years, broadcasterTalkTV reported.

The lawmaker is said to be being investigated by an independent law firm. However, they did not remove the Conservative whip or be suspended by the party leader.

Prospect Union Executive Director Mike Clancy said:

This highlights again that there is no process that is fit for purpose to handle these types of cases and make Congress a safe place to work.

It comes after the Conservatives suffered their worst electoral result in Chester since 1832, after Labor retained the seat with an increase in the vote.

Key PointsShow Latest Update 1669993814 Watch: Matt Hancock Returns To The Commons For First Time Since Im A Celeb, Honored To Take 3rd Place

Emily Atkinson2 Dec 2022 at 15:10

1669992914World-class education is the best way to reduce inequality, says Hancock.

Matt Hancock told the Commons that the best way to spread opportunity and reduce inequality in society is to provide a world-class education for all.

The former Minister of Health went on to say: These are not my words, but my esteemed friend, the Prime Minister, and I strongly agree with them.

I agree with him that this should apply to all, and my bill represents the next step in putting this powerful word into action. I’m glad the bill has cross-party support.

He added: I strongly support the government’s approach to increasing rigor and improving standards in our schools. That is the essence of what this bill will do.

That momentum spanning a decade is raising the bar, and by raising the bar, we can build opportunities and hope in children. And we’ve seen those improvements, especially in the poorest parts of our land.

Emily Atkinson2 Dec 2022 at 14:55

1669992052Hanock jokes that he is happy to return to the Commons and eat his fill.

Matt Hancock’s first contribution to the House since appearing on the ITV reality show Im A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Before the former Health Minister kicked off a second read-through debate on his dyslexia screening and teacher training bill, Vice-Chair Nigel Evans of the Commons joked: work, so…

The now independent West Suffolk MP said: But I’m honored to be in third place today and let’s see how that goes.

But being here and being clean and eating well is also a joy.

Emily Atkinson2 Dec 2022 at 14:40

1669990054Elas Lo Clean Air Bill After passing Green Card, Heading to Commons

A new law to protect the human right to clean air has been passed by the Senate and is now heading to the House of Representatives for closer scrutiny.

The Clean Air (Human Rights) Act, also known as the Ellas Law, is named after Ella Adoo Kissi-Debrah, a 9-year-old girl who died in 2013 from an asthma attack.

Ella, who lived near South Circular Road in Lewisham, southeast London, became the first person in the UK to name air pollution as a cause of death.

The Private Members Bill, proposed by Moulsecoomb’s Green Party colleague Baroness Jones, would require public agencies to review and monitor pollution limits to achieve clean air within five years.

The bill, backed by London Mayor Sadiq Khan, will also set up a committee to scrutinize government action.

Lady Jones said: This is a very important day for me and many others.

Parliament has the need, power and opportunity to protect the human right to clean the air accurately and explicitly in England and Wales law. Doing so will improve decision-making at all levels of government overnight.

My bill is reasonable. Establish the right to breathe clean air, identify clean air targets for air pollutants and greenhouse gases, set deadlines while allowing deferrals, promote renewable energy and energy efficiency, and ensure proportionate access to enforcement. will.

She added: I hope that MPs will support my bill and give the government time to proceed elsewhere and reach royal approval.

She paid tribute to Ella’s mother, Rosamund Adoo Kissi-Debrah, who was present in the room for Bill’s third reading.

Defra Minister Sir Benyon responded: Action on air pollution is absolutely necessary to ensure the health of our people and the environment.

Nothing is more evident than the death of Ella Adoo Kissi-Debrah. I want to pay tribute once again to her mother, Rosamund, and her family and friends for their tireless campaign to improve the air we all breathe.

Governments absolutely recognize the need for action on air quality and can now do so with the support of a strong and comprehensive legal framework enhanced by the Environment Act 2021. will be forwarded

But protecting people from the effects of harmful pollutants requires not only taking action to reduce emissions, but also taking steps to raise public awareness. Baronesss Bill and her efforts in support of it have undoubtedly advanced this goal.

In a speech to colleagues, Lady Jones noted that the 70th anniversary of the Great Smog, a severe air pollution event that thickly covered London with smog from 5 to 9 December 1952, was approaching.

Smog severely reduced visibility and penetrated interior spaces, and it was estimated that between 10,000 and 12,000 people died and 100,000 suffered from respiratory effects as a direct result.

It was this event that triggered the first Clean Air Act in 1956.

Sam Rkaina2 Dec 2022 at 14:07

1669988759Rees-Mogg warns against too many withdrawals in a relatively small number of resignations.

Former Cabinet Secretary Jacob Rhys-Mogg warned against drawing too much from the relatively small number of Conservative resignations.

Some of the younger MPs leaving in the next election, such as Chloe Smith and William Wragg, are not expressing much faith in the future of the Conservative Party, he said.

He believes BBC Radio 4’s World At One program still derives too much from the relatively small number of resignations.

Chloe Smith ran for a by-election, held the highest office, and was a prominent minister. However, she started her political career at a very young age and is still in her early 40s looking for opportunities to do other things. I don’t think that’s unreasonable.

I don’t think you want a whole cadre of professional politicians who come in at age 20 and stay there until they’re 80. It would be a very banal and difficult form of politics that the state does not like.

So you need a turnover factor. And people’s lives and careers take different paths. And that has always been true.

Sam Rkaina2 Dec 2022 at 13:45

1669987183Javid is the most famous Tory MP yet to announce he is stepping down.

Former cabinet minister Sajid Javid became the most prominent Conservative MP to not announce that he would step down from the next general election soon after the party was hit by another midterm defeat.

The former prime minister and health minister did not give a reason for his resignation, saying only that he had wrestled with the choice for some time and promised to continue supporting the prime minister in any way I could.

He said his decision was accelerated by the fact that the Conservatives were asked to confirm their intention to run in the next national poll early.

He joins a steady stream of Conservative colleagues, including Chloe Smith, William Wragg and rising star Dehenna Davison, who have said they won’t run in the next election until January 2025 at the latest.

(PA wire)

Sam Rkaina2 Dec 2022 at 13:19

1669985110Inside Westminster: This is why strikes are dangerous for government

The strike is a challenge for both Labor and Conservatives, writes Andrew Grice.

Emily Atkinson2 Dec 2022 at 12:45

1669984246Government lacks roads, says Starmer.

Sir Keir Starmer said his party’s victory in the Chester by-election was a very good result for Labor.

On a visit to Glasgow he said: Let’s make it clear that this was a very, very good result for Labor.

Labor has laid out a positive future plan for how our economy will stabilize and grow.

So we made a positive choice for voters in Chester.

The government is weary and weary, and the economy has collapsed. And the verdict was made very, very clearly. I think it’s a clear message to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak that people are fed up and want change.

Now there is a strong sense that government is lost, that ideas are running out, that it is powerless and that the time has come for change.

Emily Atkinson2 Dec 2022 at 12:30

1669983306Sunak bids farewell to Javid: Force be with you, Saj’

Rishi Sunak expressed sadness over the resignation of former health minister Sajid Javid after the former health minister announced today that he would not run for parliament in the next general election.

Sad to see my good friend @sajidjavid stepping down from politics, Prime Minister tweeted.

He was a proud advocate of business and opportunity while on the back bench with government, especially for the people of Bromsgrove.

May the force be with you, limb.

Emily Atkinson2 Dec 2022 at 12:15

1669982473Rishi Sunak supports Tories in reporting MPs to police for sexual assault and rape claims.

Rishi Sunak supported Conservative politicians who reported a fellow MP to the police on charges of rape and a series of sexual assaults.

Downing Street said it was correct that the allegations were reported.

No 10 said the right person to investigate is the police and that all charges of that nature should be referred to the police.

The senior Conservative MP was reported to the Metropolitan Police by a group of his colleagues.

Whitehall editor Kate Devlin reports:

Emily Atkinson2 Dec 2022 at 12:01

