US Navy sends message to adversaries with rare stopover at Indian Ocean submarine port

The US military wants its adversaries, as well as its allies, to know that, for the first time, a US Navy nuclear ballistic missile submarine docked on the remote Indian Ocean island of Diego Garcia in part of a month-long deployment.

This week, the Navy revealed the USS West Virginia’s docking and port visit which actually took place October 25-31. The specific movements of Navy submarines are highly classified while at sea, so the delayed announcement would have given the submarine time to transit to other places in the Indian Ocean.

The importance of publicizing the USS West Virginia stopover is to send a message to potential adversaries as well as allies, according to a military official familiar with the unusual stopover.

They should infer that an undetectable ballistic missile submarine can operate in any ocean for an extended period, the official said.

Diego Garcia is a highly militarized island south of the equator which is used by US and UK forces. The remote location gave the nuclear missile-equipped submarine the ability to extinguish the crew of 150 without being observed by outsiders, thus preserving the secrecy of the submarines’ operations and allowing the submarine to remain in the area longer.

Although the official declined to specify if the message was intended for China, Russia or North Korea, the underwater stealth of American submarines is essential to gather highly classified intelligence on adversaries as well as to provide the maritime branch of nuclear deterrence. carrying nuclear-tipped intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Every operational plan is built on the assumption that nuclear deterrence holds, and (ballistic missile submarines) like West Virginia are essential to a credible nuclear deterrent for the United States and our allies, Adm. Charles Richard, commander of US Strategic Command, said in a statement.

A typical underwater patrol lasted 10 to 12 weeks, according to the manager, and by changing crews, a patrol can be extended by several weeks. The USS West Virginia is one of 14 Ohio-class submarines that carry a maximum of 20 ICBMs. They are specially designed for extended patrols, according to the Navy, with three large-diameter hatches that allow quick transfer of supplies and equipment.

Prior to the Diego Garcia stopover, the West Virginia surfaced in the Arabian Sea so that Gen. Michael Kurilla, the commander of U.S. Central Command, could board and participate in a communications exercise to validate emerging tactics. and innovative in the Indian Ocean, according to the Navy.

