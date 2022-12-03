US unveils $700 million next-generation B-21 nuclear bomber | Military News





The US Air Force plans to buy at least 100 B-21 Raider stealth bombers, which cost $700 million per plane.

The United States has unveiled its latest high-tech strategic bomber, the B-21 Raider, capable of carrying a nuclear payload and able to fly without a crew on board.

The next-generation stealth bomber was rolled out at weapons maker Northrop Grummans’ facilities in California in a flashy ceremony attended by senior US officials on Friday.

The US Air Force plans to buy at least 100 of the B-21 jets, which come with a price tag of $700 million per plane, a Northrop Grumman spokesman said.

The unveiling of the new bombers comes at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions between the United States, Russia and China amid the war in Ukraine and the territorial integrity of Taiwan.

Russian and Chinese strategic bombers conducted an eight-hour joint patrol over the Western Pacific on Wednesday as part of a demonstration of the ongoing military cooperation between the two nations.

China’s Defense Ministry called the mission a routine effort to strengthen defense ties with Russia.

Moscow and Beijing are also developing strategic stealth bombers, the Chinese Xian H-20 and the Russian nuclear-capable Tupolev PAK DA, which are expected to compete with the B-21.

While the B-21 is capable of unmanned flight, the US Air Force said the aircraft is planned for this capability, but there has been no decision to fly unmanned.

The B-21 Raider is the premier strategic bomber in more than three decades, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said in a statement prepared at Friday’s event.

Austin touted the aircraft range and superior design.

No other long-range bomber can match its effectiveness, Austin said.

Unveiled today, the B-21 Raider will be a dual-capability penetrating stealth bomber capable of delivering both conventional and nuclear munitions. The B-21 will form the backbone of the Air Force’s future bomber force of B-21s and B-52s. (Photo by US Air Force) pic.twitter.com/X6KSU7sy6U

US Air Force (@usairforce) December 3, 2022

Fifty years of advances in low-observability technology have gone into this aircraft, he said.

Even the most sophisticated air defense systems will struggle to detect the B-21 in the sky.

The B-21, which sports a similar flying wing shape to its predecessor, will be capable of carrying conventional and nuclear weapons around the world using aerial and long-range refueling capabilities.

Northrop Grumman hailed the new aircraft as the backbone of our future bomber force.

The aerospace and design company said the first flight of the long-range bombers is expected to take place in 2023. Six of the long-range bombers are in various stages of assembly and testing at its California facility.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/12/3/u-s-unveils-new-700m-high-tech-b-21-stealth-bomber The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos