



A figure of 20 per cent of TransPennine Express (TPE) trains canceled in November compared to 2.3 per cent of commuter routes to and from London and 4.5 per cent in London, revealing stark regional disparities in rail reliability across the UK. overground.

The figures obtained exclusively by the Guardian include preemptive cancellations before 10:00 the night before that were not counted in government statistics, realizing the inconvenience of passengers.

Shadow Transport Minister Louise Haigh has called on the government to close the loophole and withdraw contracts from failing operators.

TPE, which operates trains in Northern England and Scotland, has the highest cancellation rate of any UK train operator, at 19%-30% weekly. Up to 60 services are routinely canceled the night before, blaming high levels of illness on staff and driver education programs. So-called P-code cancellations, which must be done by 10:00 the night before, disappear from timetables and are not recorded by the railway bureau collecting railway performance data.

P-codes are designed for use in situations beyond the operator’s control, such as heavy engineering work or a landslide blocking a line. However, some railroad companies that use TPE, the worst offender, use the code when they don’t have enough staff to mislead customers about the true reliability of their service.

Greater Anglia, which runs from London to Essex and eastern England, canceled 2.3% of its trains in November. The Stansted Express also operates, with a cancellation rate of 3.7%. Both did not cancel the P code.

C2C, which has a franchise on the London to Essex route, canceled 285 trains in the same period, or 3.54%.

All three companies said they did not use P-codes for cancellations through no fault of their own. The East Midlands Railway, which canceled 2.9 per cent of its trains in November, said it had made just five P-code cancellations due to short-lived train attendant illness.

London Overground canceled 4.5% of trains in November. All but a few cancellations were made on the same day without using a P-code.

Train companies serving the north of England have canceled the most trains in recent weeks, The Guardian has learned. TPE canceled 1 in 5 trains (19%) in November. Most of them (13.8%) were P-code cancellations. During the semi-annual week starting October 23rd, TPE canceled 30% of all trains.

A spokesperson for TPE said the company was very sorry that the service fell short of what customers and stakeholders expected and demanded. We blamed the impact of a combination of higher than usual levels of illness and an unprecedented driver training burden due to Covid, and the additional requirements imposed on us by the December 2022 timetable change and TransPennine route upgrades.

Grand Central, which runs between Bradford and London, canceled 15.7% of its trains, including P-codes, in November. The figures were distorted by the strike in the first half of this month,” he said.

CrossCountry, which runs trains from Aberdeen to Cornwall, canceled 14% of all service 972s in November and said it had no P-codes for train attendant shortages. A spokesperson said CrossCountry will not support P-Coding during normal business days. Because doing so would take the train out of the retail system and confuse customers, the spokesperson said.

Northern Rail, which was taken over by the government in March 2020, said it canceled 7% of all services from 16 October to 12 November. The same-day cancellation rate was 4.8% (2,418 cases out of about 50,000 cases). A spokesperson said an additional 1,252 services were removed or modified as part of planned cancellations or service modifications due to the lack of fully trained train attendants.

TransPennine Express canceled 1 in 5 trains in November.

David Sidebottom, director of passenger monitoring agency Transport Focus, called for increased transparency of performance data.

“We are well aware of the impact cancellations have on passengers. It was inconvenient to be able to remove a train from the timetable by 10pm the day before the train was supposed to run and not count as a cancellation in the reliability data.

We are calling for greater transparency here and of course so that train companies can remain focused on running trains on time and not canceling them.

Avanti West Coast canceled 7.7% of its services over a four-week period beginning October 16, based on the significantly reduced timetable it implemented in August. I didn’t use the P code.

Haigh said the government needs to close loopholes that mean P-code cancellations don’t show up in official statistics.

Labor MP said: This loophole allows operators to hide the true scale of the Northern-wide rail crisis that needs to be changed. It would be ugly if incentives were paid based on this bogus data.

Enough passengers have been carried for too long. It is time for governments to hold these failing operators accountable and withdraw contracts without urgent improvement.

A Department of Transportation spokesperson said: The government is investing billions of dollars in upstate transit and working closely with train operators to quickly recruit new drivers and create long-term solutions to ensure passengers can travel confidently and without interruption. The transport minister met with northern mayors on Wednesday to discuss current issues.

