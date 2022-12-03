The United States knows exactly what it needs to do to win.





The United States Men’s National Team begins again. The board was almost emptied as the team enters the knockout stages of the 2022 World Cup. The stunning precision of the Americans’ winning goal against Iran on Tuesday, tension as they battled to hold onto that lead for the rest of the match, and even the pride the fans might have felt consoling the defeated Iranians on the pitch just minutes after knocking them out, all counts for nothing now. Take note of their performance evaluation; none of that can help them as they advance to the next stage of the tournament on Saturday against the Dutch side who won Group A.

What persists is pain and fatigue. Pelvic confused Christian Pulisic, which apparently doesn’t mean what we all thought it meant, was cleared to play. Forward Josh Sargent’s status is uncertain after sustaining an ankle injury. Even the healthy members of the team were wrung out at the end of the game against Iran, collapsing to the ground at the final whistle, overwhelmed with emotion and exhaustion. The Netherlands, on the other hand, managed to get through a game against already eliminated Qatar.

But advanced stats indicate that the Netherlands were outplayed for much of the group stage. His expected goals (xG) are a fraction lower than USMNT’s over his three games, but so is his expected goals allowed (xGA), meaning he was a bit worse at creating and taking chances for himself and a bit better at denying opponents scoring opportunities. But the Netherlands didn’t have to defend against a team as good as England. There was no Gareth Bale penalty added to his xGA total, without which the US numbers would be higher. And he was able to inflate his stats against Qatar in the group stage final, getting two-thirds of his xG there.

Analyzes aside, the Netherlands have scored five goals in three games and the United States has only scored two. It’s almost certainly due to regression, but there’s no guarantee it’ll happen in the next 90 minutes. It’s best to treat Cody Gakpo, scorer of three of the Dutch goals, like flames shooting out of the ball at the NBA Jam every time he shoots. If you look at his goal against Ecuador, it’s not hard to imagine.

It didn’t take long

Cody Gakpo kicks things off for the Netherlands pic.twitter.com/rV8MmgCgQo

— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 25, 2022

But it was the toughest game of the group stage for the Netherlands, an 11-man draw against which Ecuador had the upper hand for much of the match. The Dutch seemed intimidated by the physique and energy of the South Americans. The duels were all for Ecuador and when that happens you can’t win, Dutch coach Louis van Gaal said after the game. The Netherlands only managed the draw thanks to Gakpo activating the Large Hadron Collider in his left foot.

Hmm, what other team do you know from this tournament that has earned praise for its intensity and tenacity? Who has shown their ability to cut the supply lines of dangerous enemy attackers? Who excels at creating the kinds of wide overloads that Ecuador used to separate the Dutch defence?

The USA midfielder of Tyler Adams, Yunus Musah and Weston McKennie wreaked havoc on each of his opponents, including a talented England side. His defense has been world class in stifling opposition as they try to build up their attacks. His attack well, sometimes his attackers are capable of perfection (see Iran goal), but not often enough. Forwards and wingers will need to be on their game to beat the Dutch defence, led by Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk. (That doubles if Pulisic and Sargent can’t play.) Van Dijk may not be the best defender in the world anymore, as he was a few years ago, but it’s a tall challenge for a team that has trouble scoring. The goal against Iran was immaculate, but it would be nice if the United States scored once in a while like Gakpo.

This could be the main difference between the teams. The Dutch haven’t been great at creating goalscoring chances but so far they haven’t needed big chances to get on the board. It was mostly Gakpo’s play, but the team also has forwards like Memphis Depay, Steven Bergwijn and Wout Weghorst, a massive forward in the mold of Kieffer Moore, the Welsh substitute who caused so much trouble for the United States. United. the second half of their game.

Gakpo is almost three different players in one: he can play as a winger, an attacking midfielder or a more conventional striker, which means he can attack the American goal from different angles. American defenders and midfielders will need to be mindful of how they pass responsibility for him from player to player, like a high-stakes three-card Monte. Irans Mehdi Taremi was another flexible threat, but where he often had to fall deep to find the ball, Gakpo plays past some elite ball progressors like left winger Daley Blind and central midfielder Frenkie de Jong, him allowing them to stay closer to the goal and away from the USMNT midfield. De Jong has become a cult figure with Dutch club Ajax for his idiosyncratic skills, taking off on twisty dribbling runs despite his role as a defensive midfielder or centre-back. His flaws have been more exposed since joining Barcelona, ​​but he has thrived in the more individualistic international game, his country’s best player behind Gakpo. His dribbling ability in the center of midfield should remind American fans of Musah; de Jong tends to be a little more dangerous for goals and a little less active defensively, but both have the ability to simply overcome challenges. Their battle in the middle which can relieve the pressure on their defense which can prevent the other from advancing the ball will go a long way in determining who has the upper hand.

With his individual attacking skills, the Dutch may be well placed to take advantage of the Americans’ obvious weakness: their tendency to falter late in games when players tire and substitutes are unable to match the performance of players they replace. Senegal played the Netherlands roughly level until Gakpo headed a pass from de Jong 84 minutes into the game. (Davy Klaassen would add another in the 99th minute.) But that late push is a little misleading. The Dutch team only managed one shot in the second half against Ecuador and only three in the second half against Qatar. It doesn’t seem built for a prolonged siege on the opponent’s goal. (Admittedly, he hasn’t hung around this tournament yet, so he’s hardly had a chance to ride one.)

Do male soccer players wear sports bras now, or what? The American Men Did It And Gave Everyone Watching A Heart Attack Podcast Episode How Much Blame Does Jerry Jones Deserve For The NFL’s Diversity Issues? The decision against Iran that could determine the World Cup of the Americas

However, the concern of the Americans extends beyond the three games of this tournament. The last two round of 16 trips for the United States both ended in extra time when a young striker (Ghanas’s Asamoah Gyan in 2010, Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku in 2014) simply ran past an exhausted American center towards the ball before hammering home, no fancy construction. -up required. Walker Zimmerman, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Tim Ream meet 23-year-old Gakpo. The effort the American players put in against Iran in 90 minutes was huge. If this game ends in a tie after regulation and they have to play 30 more, they can be sitting ducks, 10 guys standing in their own box while the tireless Adams keeps charging, trying to plug every leak himself. same.

The game is a favorable match for both teams in different ways. The USMNT has the plan to beat the Dutch and is well positioned to use it, but it could also be vulnerable to some Dutch forces. The winner will be the one who knows how to overcome his weaknesses and exploit his opponents. The loser will have to start over, with one eye on 2026.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://slate.com/culture/2022/12/usmnt-netherlands-world-cup-preview.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos