Embassy: British license holders must take a psychophysical aptitude test to exchange documents for Spanish documents.





The British embassy on Friday provided more details on how the driver’s license exchange would work if an agreement between Spain and Britain was finally reached post-Brexit. Among the steps to be taken by British license holders residing in Spain are a psychophysical aptitude test and in some cases a brief interview with a doctor.

The embassy’s latest update, shared on its social media accounts, comes after Ambassador Hugh Elliott announced on November 18 that two complex issues still under negotiation between the two countries had been resolved.

Now proceed with the remaining steps, including legal checks, Consejo de Ministros in the case of Spain, securing ministerial approval from both sides by the Spanish Cabinet, the necessary treaty procedures and formal exchanges.

But the ambassador gave no timeframe for how long this would take, leaving desperate Spaniards to face a Christmas they could not legally make their way.

From 1 May, Spanish residents with British licenses were legally barred from the roads, and the two countries continued to pursue a post-Brexit deal.

An update released on Friday said both legal and political approvals were ongoing, though it could not provide a date when the process would be completed.

Once the contract is posted on the Spanish State Bulletin known as the BOE, you will be able to drive with your valid UK license for 6 months, during which time you will need to exchange it for a Spanish license to continue driving. , read the message.

It states that after that 6 months you can no longer drive on a UK licence, but you can continue to exchange it for a Spanish licence.

The statement also explains that UK license holders must take a psychotechnico test or psychophysical aptitude test.

The text continues, this is a simple test to check your eyesight and reaction. You may also have a brief interview with your doctor. A certificate of passing the exam is required to exchange the license.

The Embassy has also provided a list of aptitude test providers that can be found by following this link.

The test was not required for UK license holders prior to Brexit, given that EU citizens do not apply when exchanging licenses for the first time. However, it is a standard test that holders of Spanish driver’s licenses must pass in the process of renewing their documents.

The statement also makes it clear that valid UK motor vehicle (category B) licenses can be exchanged, adding that the embassy expects to be able to exchange many other license categories as well, including mopeds and motorcycles. Details on all categories will be provided when the agreement is published.

However, there may be problems depending on where you originally obtained your driver’s license. Spain should also be able to exchange a British driver’s license obtained as a result of an exchange with a third country, as long as it has a driver’s license exchange agreement with that country, the statement explains.

An example cited by the embassy is Australia. For example, someone who took a driving test in Australia and converted their Australian driver’s license to a British driver’s license when living in Australia.

Since Spain does not have an exchange agreement with Australia, it is said that it cannot be exchanged if it was originally licensed there.

