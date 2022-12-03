British industry insiders raised their eyebrows at the Royal Air Force’s F-35, E-7 and A400M programs.





In a rare co-star in front of BELFAST MPs, a senior British defense industry official this week revealed some troubling issues affecting the Royal Air Force’s most expensive aircraft program.

For example, at a defense committee hearing on Tuesday, top Lockheed Martin executives suggested that the UK government was intentionally delaying deliveries of 47 F-35B aircraft, but the reason wasn’t immediately clear. Separately, due to supplier issues, Boeing was forced to delay delivery of the E-7 Wedgetail Mk1 Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) aircraft from 2023 to 2024. This means that the RAF faces a fixed-wing airborne early warning capability gap over the next three years.

The Airbus A400M Atlas transport aircraft suffered a number of technical problems in 2022, which Airbus UK Director of Military Affairs, Sir Kevin Leeson, referred to as a collection of regrettable findings.” The company said these problems had been overcome, but on the same day, a government watchdog revealed that MoD had abandoned plans to purchase more A400Ms because it could not afford them.

Taken together, the acquisition of three aircraft demonstrates that the RAF continues to struggle to create new frontline capabilities in a timely manner against the backdrop of threatening Russian and Chinese threats. If something goes wrong with the E-7, in particular, the public will wonder how well the RAF will be able to see an oncoming attack.

F-35 delivery changes and more ‘handshakes’

The decision to slow delivery of the F-35 in relation to combat aviation concerns was made by Paul Livingston, CEO of Lockheed Martin UK.

“To be clear, it’s not our delivery that slips, it’s when the MoD takes that option. [current] “There is a lot of production,” he said. “That was a change.”

Livingstone did not explain why the Pentagon made that decision, but it could be another sign that the military continues to be under financial strain. The Department of Defense did not respond to a request for comment on the delivery schedule change at the time of the announcement.

RELATED: Economic woes could put Britain on the line for more defense acquisitions.

These financial pressures have led analysts to question whether the original promise to procure 138 fifth-generation fighters will be met. In his testimony, Livingston referred to the first batch of 48 fighters to be delivered.

For now, the UK has decided to buy short and spread more. It is part of 48 already contracted so the delivery date is past. We were expecting eight, eight, nine [UK aircraft] in the next 3 [production] A lot, he said, but nowhere near that.

In a statement to Breaking Defense on Dec. 1, a Lockheed Martin spokesperson confirmed that a total of 30 F-35B aircraft had been delivered to the UK, with seven scheduled for delivery in 2023. The remaining 11 will follow in 2024 and, according to a spokesperson, in 2025. A spokesperson did not share specific delivery schedules for 2024 and 2025, but with six to five aircraft breakdowns per year, it would fit Livingston’s claim that deliveries are slowing.

The price of that lot may change as that lot is negotiated for a smaller fee per lot. [F-35]B”, Livingston said of the second UK order, which is expected to buy between 24 and 27 more aircraft. “I can’t say how much the price will change because it depends on volume. [orders from] Different [F-35]Customer B.”

Livingston also revealed that MoD and Lockheed Martin UK had already signed a handshake agreement for the F-35 order, and the two parties had so far discussed production lots 15, 16 and 17 specifically.

Although London faced severe financial problems in procurement of the F-35 due to rising US exchange rates and rising arms integration costs, Livingston said the cost of the B variant’s recurring flight unit has since dropped by 51%. A 39% drop from first UK deliveries in 2012.

He said the cost of the program is declining, not skyrocketing.

Wedgetail Pushed To 2024 Due To Supply Chain Issues

Elsewhere, the average supplier lead time for E-7 parts has increased by 244 days, causing Boeing to delay deliveries of the first aircraft to RAF Lossiemouth in Scotland until 2024. The new schedule changes mean that the RAF originally targeted October 2022, but initial operational capability for the new early warning aircraft in 2023 has been delayed until 2024 without further elaboration.

The supply chain is one of the biggest challenges. [we face]I think it’s very important to note that when we first contracted the E-7 in 2019 with the Department of Defense, we got the best ratings. [regarding] Boeing UK managing director Anna Keeling said we could and no one could have predicted a global pandemic. That was the biggest driving force. [on delivery schedule changes].”

The UK currently faces a significant airborne early warning capability gap after retiring the Boeing E-3D Sentry in 2021. The decision to reduce E-7 procurement from five to three on cost-cutting grounds was also a major political issue. .

OP ED: Congress is right: Accelerating E-7 Wedgetail purchases

All three aircraft are based in Birmingham, England and are in the process of transitioning to the E-7 standard from the 737 next generation commercial airframe.

Boeing announced on November 4 that the first Northrop Grumman Multipurpose Electronic Scanning Array (MESA) radar has been tested and installed at the MESA radar range in Linthicum, Maryland. According to Boeing, the radar can detect targets at increasingly greater distances. .

As for the financial burden, Keeling said at the hearing that costs for the E-7 program could not be discussed because the MoD had not yet signed a full business case, a key document covering things like costs and timelines. Approval expected in 2023.

We’ve certainly set up some savings to keep the program going and that’s what we’re committed to providing,” she explained.

Following the original order for five aircraft in 2019, Boeing and the UK have agreed to a $1.98 billion deal, but uneasiness remains over E-7 project management issues. British defense analyst Francis Tusa said: “It turned out that the budget for three aircraft would not be very different from the budget for five, because the Ministry of Defense underestimated the cost.”

Technical issues ‘Discoveries’ hit A400M

Returning to A400M development, Leeson said no discoveries or new technical issues should have gone wrong.

That put me in some trouble over the summer, but I’m happy to say that I’ve fully overcome it now and have taken the burden off my customers to not be prejudiced,” he said.

Leeson did not elaborate on technical issues, but acknowledged that the program’s other unresolved issues included a lack of clearance for static-line parachute jumps and several still undelivered special forces features, some of which were the responsibility of the MoD. he explained.

As for the “difficulties,” an Airbus spokesperson told Breaking Defense this week: We worked with our customers to address issues across their vehicles.

Nonetheless, that issue comes from Airbus’ struggle with technical and operational issues with the A400 in the past, with gearbox problems, public criticism from operators about low availability, and continuing doubts about whether the aircraft can meet all requested feature requirements. It was the latest case. its. The A400M is a different aircraft type than the Lockheed Martin C130J tactical transport aircraft, which will be replaced in 2023, and is understood to be disliked among British special forces operators for delivering double the payload but lacking landing agility.

Still, Airbus spokespersons and Leeson paint a more optimistic picture. Leeson noted that Airbus UK has exceeded agreed availability targets for the A400M. Airbus announced on 11 October that it had delivered 21 of the 22 A400Ms ordered from RAF.

However, on the same day, in the National Audit Office’s (NAO) ‘Defense Equipment Plan 2022-2032’ report, the program suffered another blow with the testimony of Leeson, who said that the Ministry of Defense would not purchase additional A400M after reviewing plans. “It’s not suitable.” Instead, money will be directed toward “developing affordable options” to improve the availability of aircraft. The annual NAO report evaluates the Department’s long-term financial plans, covering procurement program cost projections and other items such as infrastructure and operations.

In addition to the A400, E-7 and F-35 program challenges, Livingston also discussed the Crowsnest carrier-based airborne early warning radar program and admitted that Lockheed clearly did not understand the depth of the problems facing subcontractor Thales. But that, too, was around the corner, he said.

I’m happy to be able to say this starting today. [based] carrier strike group 22 [feedback]of the latest version 12.2 [Crowsnest] The software is working fine, he said. It’s much more stable. Power is coming. It took too long. I’m very sorry.

According to Livingston, Lockheed Martin and other Crowsnest suppliers are also currently in talks with the Royal Navy to agree on additional specifications for the system. But he said he couldn’t put in a service date for the radar until those discussions were over and the specifications were approved.

suggestion

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://breakingdefense.com/2022/12/uk-industry-officials-raise-eyebrows-over-royal-air-force-f-35-e-7-and-a400m-programs/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos