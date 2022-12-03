US Unveils New Stealth Nuclear Bomber, B-21 Raider





America’s newest nuclear stealth bomber debuted on Friday after years of secret development and as part of the Pentagon’s response to growing concerns over a future conflict with China.

The B-21 Raider is America’s first new bomber aircraft in over 30 years. Almost all aspects of the program are classified.

As evening fell over Air Force Plant 42 in Palmdale, Calif., the public got their first glimpse of the Raider in a tightly controlled ceremony. It began with an overview of the three bombers still in service: the B-52 Stratofortress, the B-1 Lancer and the B-2 Spirit. Then the hangar doors slowly opened and the B-21 was partially towed out of the building.

On December 2, 2022, the United States Air Force unveiled the B-21 Raider in Palmdale, California. It is the first American bomber for more than 30 years. United States Air Force

“It’s not just another plane,” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said. “It is the embodiment of America’s determination to defend the republic we all love.”

The B-21 is part of the Pentagon’s effort to modernize all three legs of its nuclear triad, which includes silo-launched nuclear ballistic missiles and submarine-launched warheads, as it transitions counterterrorism campaigns decades to China’s rapid military modernization. .

China is on track to have 1,500 nuclear weapons by 2035, and its gains in hypersonics, cyber warfare and space capabilities present “the largest and most systemic challenge to the national security of United States and the free and open international system,” the Pentagon said this week in its annual China report.

“We needed a new bomber for the 21st century that would allow us to deal with much more complicated threats, like the threats we fear we might one day face from China, from Russia,” said Deborah Lee James, the Secretary of the Air Force when the Raider contract was announced in 2015.

Although the Raider may look like the B-2, once inside the similarities stop, said Kathy Warden, chief executive of Northrop Grumman Corp., which builds the bomber.

“The way it works internally is extremely advanced compared to the B-2, because the technology has evolved so much in terms of computing capacity that we can now integrate the software from the B-21,” Warden said.

Other changes include advanced materials used in the coatings to make the bomber harder to detect, Austin said.

“Fifty years of advancements in low-observability technology have gone into this aircraft,” Austin said. “Even the most sophisticated air defense systems will struggle to detect a B-21 in the sky.”

Other advances likely include new ways to control electronic emissions, so the bomber can spoof adversary radars and disguise itself as another object, and the use of new propulsion technologies, several analysts said. defense.

“It’s incredibly low observability,” Warden said. “You will hear it, but you really won’t see it.”

Six Raiders are in production. The Air Force plans to build 100 that can deploy nuclear weapons or conventional bombs, and can be used with or without a human crew. The Air Force and Northrop also point to the relatively rapid development of the Raider: the bomber went from contract award to debut in seven years. Other programs for new fighters and ships took decades.

The cost of the bombers is unknown. The Air Force had previously priced it at an average cost of $550 million each in 2010 dollars—about $753 million today—but it’s unclear how much is actually spent. The total will depend on the number of bombers purchased by the Pentagon.

“We will soon be flying this aircraft, testing it, and then putting it into production. And we will build the bombing force in numbers to match the strategic environment ahead,” Austin said.

The undisclosed cost worries government watchdogs.

“It could be a big challenge for us to do our normal analysis of a major program like this,” said Dan Grazier, senior defense policy researcher at the Project on Government Oversight. “It’s easy to say that the B-21 is still on schedule before it actually flies. Because it’s not until one of these programs enters the actual testing phase that real problems arise. discovered.” This is where, he says, schedules start to slip and costs rise.

The B-2 was also to be a fleet of over 100 aircraft, but the Air Force only built 21, due to cost overruns and a changed security environment after the fall of the war. ‘Soviet Union. Fewer than that are ready to fly on any given day due to the aging bomber’s heavy maintenance needs.

The B-21 Raider, which takes its name from the 1942 Doolittle raid on Tokyo, will be slightly smaller than the B-2 to increase its range, Warden said. It won’t make its first flight until 2023. However, Warden said Northrop Grumman had used advanced computing to test the bomber’s performance using a digital twin, a virtual replica of the one unveiled on Friday. .

Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota will house the first bomber training program and squadron, although the bombers are also expected to be stationed at bases in Texas and Missouri.

Sen. Mike Rounds, a Republican from South Dakota, led the state’s bid to host the bomber program. In a statement, he called it “the most advanced weapon system ever developed by our country to defend ourselves and our allies.”

Northrop Grumman also incorporated maintenance lessons learned from the B-2, Warden said.

In October 2001, B-2 pilots set a record by flying 44 hours straight to drop the first bombs in Afghanistan after the September 11 attacks. The B-2 often flies long round-trip missions because there are few hangars in the world that can accommodate its wingspan, limiting where it can land for maintenance. Hangars also need to be air-conditioned because the Spirit’s windows don’t open and hot climates can bake out the cockpit electronics.

The new Raider will also have new hangars to accommodate its size and complexity, Warden said.

However, with the Raider’s extended reach, “it won’t need to be theater-based,” Austin said. “He won’t need logistical support to hold a target in danger.”

A final noticeable difference was in the start itself. While both went public in Palmdale, the B-2 was launched outdoors in 1988 amid great public fanfare. Given advances in surveillance satellites and cameras, the Raider was only partially exposed, keeping its propulsion systems and sensitive sensors under the hangar and out of sight from the air.

“The magic of the platform,” Warden said, “is what you don’t see.”

New trends

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/stealth-bomber-b-21-raider-debuts/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos