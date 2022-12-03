USA v Netherlands: Round of 16 preview





DOHA, Qatar When the World Cup draw took place in April, even the most casual football fan could have predicted that the United States and the Netherlands would meet in the round of 16.

The Netherlands, perhaps the best country to never win a World Cup, climbed to the top of their first-round group as expected, registering two wins and a draw. The United States, a young side still finding their place on football’s biggest stage, finished second in their group behind England, with two draws and one win.

In that sense, things generally went according to plan. The challenge for the Americans now is to find a way to overturn another expected outcome and secure a victory.

We’ve been watching Holland for 11 months, watching all of their games, United States coach Gregg Berhalter said on Friday afternoon. We had several people at their group stage matches, watching live. He added, Weve really taken a deep dive on them.

The Americans’ tactical planning, Berhalter said, accelerated almost from the moment his side beat Iran 1-0 on Tuesday night to clinch a place in the knockout stages and seal Saturday’s game.

In a press conference on Friday, Berhalter and midfielder Tyler Adams, the United States captain, were full of praise for the Dutch, who finished third at the 2014 World Cup before failing to qualify for the tournament 2018. (The Dutch and their coach, unsurprisingly, threw bouquets straight away.)

But Adams gave a nod to some of the spectacular group stage upsets of this tournament. Japan’s victories against Germany and Spain, Tunisia’s defeat against France are proof that things don’t always go as they should on paper. Sometimes the best team doesn’t win. Sometimes it’s not even the best team.

I think you can watch a lot of games so far in this World Cup and use that as motivation, Adams said. A lot of the teams that might be underdogs in these games have come out on top, and it just goes to show that in these games it comes down to the times, how focused you can stay for 90 minutes.

The knockout stage, the Americans said, offered a different challenge, far more intense than group play.

Berhalter said he would have to adjust his line-up and substitution patterns, for example, on the understanding that the match could go on for longer than 120 minutes, given the possibility of extra time in the event of a draw after settlement. He said the players this week also worked on penalty kicks. They planned to practice them again on Friday.

Among the most pressing questions facing the Americans heading into the weekend was the status of Christian Pulisic, the team’s most dangerous offensive player. Pulisic scored the team’s only goal in their win over Iran, but suffered an on-play injury described by the team as a pelvic contusion in the process. Pulisic tried to continue after being injured but ended up leaving the game at half time to go to the hospital.

On Friday, Berhalter was optimistic that Pulisics would be prepared to face the Netherlands, but just like Pulisic did on Thursday, he refrained from saying for sure his star would play.

What I think is that it looks pretty good, but you have to see it today on the pitch to confirm it, said Berhalter.

The Netherlands will also have been ready for this moment, although their ambitions lie somewhere beyond this round.

Coach Louis van Gaal fired back on Friday at critics in the Netherlands who lamented teams that were too pragmatic boring, some might say an approach to winning the group. Van Gaal, a coach renowned for his confidence and short temper, said he heard the same criticism as he led his country to the semi-finals in 2014.

Van Gaal also said he didn’t watch the Americans play until their opening game of this World Cup. But he said he was impressed with what he saw.

The USA have shown that they have an excellent team, I would even say one of the best teams, a team that has matured, he said. It’s going to be a very difficult game. But it’s nothing we can’t overcome.

Van Gaal praised the Americans for their cohesion under Berhalter. He noted that some teams have progressed through the individual abilities of their players, while others, like the United States, have found their strength in their unity and their willingness to fight for their coach and teammates.

What I observed was a vision, said van Gaal of the USA team. What I see is a team that is committed to executing the vision. Above all, I see the conviction of the players, and that for a coach must be fantastic.

Van Gaal was open on Friday about his side’s ambition to win the entire tournament, saying the Netherlands were preparing as if they had four games to go.

The United States refused to look beyond the one in front of them.

From defense to their attacking players, every player is playing at a high level, Adams said of the Netherlands. Going into this game we know we will have to be ready to fight because when you play against that much quality, yes you are able to limit them. But for how long ?

