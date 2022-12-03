UK Weather: Temperatures Plunge as Arctic Explosion Hits Country | british news





An arctic blast threatens to drop even more temperatures across Britain over the next week.

Following a cold wave from the northeast wind in recent days, forecasters expect it to get even colder from Wednesday, hovering around below freezing during the day and dropping below freezing at night.

Snow is expected in the north, particularly in the Scottish mountains, as temperatures remain below average.

UK Weather: Latest Sky News Forecast

A yellow weather alert has been issued for the Far North by mid-week and snowfall of up to 10 cm (4 inches) is expected in some areas, which could disrupt travel.

Strong northerly winds also pose a risk of drifting and blizzard conditions.

In the west, clear to sunny weather is most likely, but there are warnings that this could result in severe frosts at night.

Sky News meteorologist Kirsty McCabe said: “It’s the first noticeable cold wave of the winter and it will get colder in the north next week as the wind turns more northerly.”

“It will supply cooler air from the Arctic.

“Not only does it feel a lot cooler, the arctic air is lovely and clean, bringing in the sparkling winter sunshine with great visibility.

“But it also means an increased risk of sleet and snow on frosty nights and showers.

“The Met Office has already issued a snowfall warning for parts of northern Scotland and the Northern Islands on Wednesday as travel could be disrupted if snow falls.

“2 to 5 cm (0.7 to 2 in) of snow could be accumulated at lower levels, with snow cover of 5 to 10 cm (2 to 4 in) above 200 m.

“Strong northerly winds will bring additional risks of drifting and blizzard conditions.”

Image: Photo: Met Office

It’s still early days, but the chance for a white Christmas seems more distant as milder, wetter conditions push in around mid-month and temperatures rise.

Forecasters predict that the northern and eastern regions are likely to keep the colder weather the longest.

The change between cold and mild conditions brings the risk of sleet and snowy rain, especially over the hills.

It’s unclear if the warmest cold snap on record dating back to 1884, followed by a mild fall, will stop this year.

Based on preliminary figures, autumn 2022 (September, October and November) was the third warmest in the UK, with an average temperature of 11.1C, behind 2011 and 2006.

November 2022 was warmer than the monthly average, with the first 11 months of the year being the hottest on record for the UK.

Seasonal rainfall was well above average in many areas, including southern England, many of which were in drought conditions by the end of summer.

