UKHSA updates on scarlet fever and invasive group A streptococci





At week 46, 851 cases were reported, compared to an average of 186 in the previous year.

Scarlet fever is usually a mild illness but is highly contagious. So watch out for your child’s symptoms, which include sore throat, headache, fever, and a fine, pinkish-red rash that feels like sandpaper. On darker skin, the rash may be harder to visually detect, but it will feel like sandpaper. If you suspect your child has scarlet fever, call NHS 111 or your GP. Complications such as pneumonia or bloodstream infections. If your child has scarlet fever, keep them home until at least 24 hours after starting antibiotic treatment to avoid spreading the infection to others.

Scarlet fever is caused by a bacterium called group A streptococcus. This bacterium also causes other respiratory and skin infections such as strep throat and impetigo.

In very rare cases, bacteria can enter the bloodstream and cause a disease called invasive group A streptococcus (iGAS). Although still uncommon, there has been an increase in cases of invasive group A streptococci this year, especially in children under the age of 10. There were 2.3 cases per 100,000 children aged 1-4 in the pre-pandemic season (2017-2017-2019), and 1.1 cases per 100,000 children aged 5-9 years, compared to the pre-pandemic average of 0.3 in the same period (2017-2019). .

So far this season, five deaths have been recorded in the UK within 7 days of diagnosis of iGAS in children under 10 years of age. During the last peak season of group A streptococcal infections (2017–2018), four children under the age of 10 died in the same period.

Investigations are also ongoing following reports of an increase in lower respiratory tract group A streptococcal infections in children over the past few weeks, resulting in serious illness.

There is currently no evidence of any new variants circulating. The increase is likely related to higher amounts of circulating bacteria and social mixing.

Many viruses circulate that cause sore throats, colds, and coughs. These problems should be resolved without medical intervention. However, children can sometimes develop bacterial infections in addition to viruses, which can make a child’s body worse.

As a parent, if your child seems seriously unwell, you have to trust your judgment. Call NHS 111 or your GP if:

Your baby is getting worse. Your baby eats or eats much less than usual. Your baby has been in a dry diaper for more than 12 hours or shows other signs of dehydration. Your baby is less than 3 months old and has a temperature of 38C or is 3 months old and has a temperature of 39C or higher. Your baby’s back or chest feels hotter than usual or sweats when you touch it. Your baby is very tired or irritable.

Call 999 or go to A&E if:

Your child is having trouble breathing. You may hear a grunt or notice your stomach sucking under your ribs. There is a pause when your child breathes. Your child has blue skin, tongue, or lips. Your child is low energy and does not wake up or stay awake.

Good hand and respiratory hygiene is important to prevent the spread of many bugs. You can reduce the risk of getting or spreading infections by teaching your children how to properly wash their hands with soap for 20 seconds, use tissues when coughing and sneezing, and distance themselves from others when they are not feeling well.

UKHSA Deputy Director Dr Colin Brown said:

We are seeing more group A streptococcal cases than usual this year. These bacteria cause minor infections that usually cause sore throats or scarlet fever that are easily treated with antibiotics. In very rare circumstances, this bacterium can enter the bloodstream and cause a serious illness called invasive group A streptococcus (iGAS). This is still uncommon. However, it is important for parents to pay attention to the symptoms and see a doctor as soon as possible so that they can treat their child and prevent the infection from becoming serious. If your child has had scarlet fever, sore throat or respiratory infection and shows signs of worsening, be sure to consult a health professional.

