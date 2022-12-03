Can the United States overtake the Netherlands?





All the angst in the second half against Iran caused by the USA team not getting a multi-goal lead despite the USA Men’s National Team advancing to the knockout stages. Latest news has Hershey-born Christian Pulisic cleared to play against the Netherlands, where Team USA could upset one of Europe’s most famous teams.

The Inquirer football writers reflect on what they’ve loved about the Americans’ play so far and what they predict will be the outcome for the team in the future.

Gustav Elvin: After the World Cup draw in April, the United States must have been delighted to have landed a group consisting of England, Iran and the winner of the playoff between Ukraine and Wales. Yes, England would enter Qatar 2022 as one of the favorites to win the tournament, but on the other hand, there was a very realistic path to finish second and exit Group B.

On Tuesday, the United States did just that by claiming a 1-0 win over Iran after back-to-back draws with Wales and England. It wasn’t easy or always pretty, but Gregg Berhalters’ men got the job done. The most encouraging thing for me about the USMNT’s performance in the group stage was the starts. The side played with pace and energy through their opening three halves, looking simply dominant and taking a 1-0 lead against Wales and Iran. It wasn’t the old American teams that were hanging on and getting a result. Instead, the United States took the game from their opponents and were the aggressor, including against England a real sign of progress for the present and the future.

In particular, the midfield was remarkable led by the indefatigable Tyler Adams, who must surely be operating on batteries. The former New York Red Bulls star covered every blade of grass for all three games, putting out fires and leading from the front despite being just 23 years old. I also feel compelled to give centre-back Tim Ream, one of my concerns entering the tournament, a hat-trick, as the veteran full-back assured. The concern for USA was that they could not build on their first-half performance and grab the all-important second goal against Wales or Iran. The team seemed to ease off and retreat into a second-half defensive shell that largely falls on Berhalters’ shoulders.

READ MORE: Christian Pulisic counts on team effort to advance USMNT World Cup dream

The United States were burned for it against Wales who equalized via Gareth Bale and were lucky not to be against Iran, who threw the kitchen sink at the American goal during the last half hour. USA were so impressive in the opening halves of this tournament, but it must be a little concerning that they weren’t able to replicate that in the 45 seconds. The striker also remains a concern as Haji Wright has looked lost in his appearances, including a start against England, while Josh Sargent has worked hard but hardly set the world on fire. You’d like to think USA would try something different, like pushing Tim Weah through the middle and starting Gio Reyna, but Berhalter reiterated that he has confidence in his three forwards and doesn’t foresee such a change.

And the Netherlands then? I actually think it’s a winnable game for the United States because it’s not the star-studded Oranje of years past, led by Arjen Robben, Robin van Persie and others. The Dutch still have the best players in Virgil van Dijk and wonderkid Cody Gakpo, but collectively they haven’t been completely convincing in this tournament, especially against under-strength Senegal and then Ecuador. The United States reached the baseline of this tournament by dropping out of the group, but they feel there is more for them if they are brave. A victory over the Netherlands would signal to the world that the USMNT is progressing especially ahead of hosting the World Cup in 2026.

Prediction: 2-1 USA in overtime.

Jonathan Tannenwald: I wrote my prediction separately, so I’ll stick with what I’ve seen so far. Obviously, the lack of finishing was a big headache. But as strange as it may seem for casual football fans to read what I’m about to say, I promise it’s true.

READ MORE: USMNT-Netherlands World Cup prediction: A surprise is possible, but unlikely

In over 20 years of watching the United States men’s soccer team, I have never seen a World Cup team play at such a high level as this one. Especially in the draw against England. To dominate possession with the passing quality the United States had against a major European power on football’s biggest stage is unparalleled. (And by the way, when you do that, you call it football.)

Tyler Adams was the most outstanding player on the team. Yunus Musah was great and underrated because he didn’t have a goal or a major assist. Weston McKennie has silenced his critics — myself included — who complain about his loose passing and freelance stance. There has been almost none of that so far in Qatar. The backline was also excellent. To concede one goal in three group games in any World Cup is a great achievement. Tim Ream led the way. Walker Zimmerman made more than enough clutch plays to make up for his mistakes, especially the goal-line clearance against Iran. Sergio Dest and especially Antonee Robinson were at their best. Robinson and Adams could make the team of the tournament if one is chosen now.

The game against Wales was frustrating. The end of the game against Iran was infuriating, because as I wrote in my review of the game, pre-emptive defense keeps you from winning.

Well, USA won that one, and because of that, Gregg Berhalter gets the credit. He made a big call starting Cameron Carter-Vickers on Zimmerman, and an even bigger call going 5-4-1. But the United States won, and that’s what matters. If you had told me before the tournament that USA would drop out of the group, I would have believed you. If you had told me they would get more than four points, I would have said it was possible. If you had said they would do it conceding only one goal, I would have said no.

They’ve done all of that, and they deserve the accolades they’re getting.

Kerith Gabriel: Watching this game, I look at what the Netherlands have done historically on the world stage with many of the same players that make up their current World Cup roster.

As of 2014, the answer is not much.

After finishing third in South Africa, the Dutch failed to qualify for the Euros in 2016, like the United States, the Netherlands missed the FIFA World Cup in 2018 and qualified for the round of 16 of the 2020 European Cup, but were rebounded in their match. against the Czech Republic.

The point is not to be fooled by what Holland once was like. When the pitch was controlled by Robben’s left boot and Wesley Sneijder’s creativity and diagonal runs. This version of Holland still has a lot to prove and faces a young American collective who want to prove that they are the future of American football.

Which brings me to the United States. I think Jonathan hit the nail on the head. The top four need to do a better job of finishing off the multitude of chances they’ve had in this World Cup. The numbers say it all.

Wales: Six shots, one on target

England: 10 shots including one on target

Iran: 12 shots including 5 on target.

That won’t be enough, friends.

Also, don’t be fooled by this story of whether Christian Pulisic will play or not. This is all smoke and mirrors to keep the Dutch on their toes until the last second when teams are due to announce their rosters on Saturday morning (or afternoon if you’re reading this in Qatar). There’s no way Captain America is missing the chance to help USA advance to the quarter-finals with a pelvic contusion. Especially not after seeing him jump in the hotel lobby when the teams returned after beating Iran.

Don’t be afraid of the Dutch. Complete your chances. Play Pulisic even at 80%. If the American team can do all three, I think they will face the winner of Australia and Argentina in the quarter-finals.

Prediction: USA 2, Netherlands 1

Andrea Canales: Someone was telling me that Canada and Costa Rica should feel better about the way they played at the World Cup, despite both teams returning home, than the USMNT, because at least those teams had games where they played to their full potential and the American players still weren’t playing as well as they were capable of.

I thought, here we go again. Of course, being excited about the younger generation of Team USA talent means to a certain extent thinking that they are all capable of more and better, but what a strange way to make this potential improvement the enemy of benefiting how good the team is. Here Now.

It’s like being unable to enjoy a single-scoop ice cream cone because you’re always thinking how much better a double would be.

Or to think that the player who has scored the most World Cup goals for the United States does not deserve full respect for his contributions to the national team because he has not played enough of his club football abroad.

Anyone can be frustrated with the close calls and shots that didn’t go or hit the woodwork for the USA in games against Wales, England and England. Iran, but the bottom line is that the Americans were undefeated in group play, had some great moments and are still alive in the biggest sporting tournament in the world.

READ MORE: Christian Pulisics’ fearless drive made a Hershey kid a World Cup star

Of course I can complain with any band and yes I want to see Gio Reyna break free, and Brenden Aaronson has more time to make an impact, and I still believe Gregg Berhalter is slower than molasses at decide when it’s time to cash in but sport should ultimately mean entertainment and fun. These quibbles are style points on the back of a major achievement in the team’s advancement in the World Cup. As President Biden said of the feat, they did it. God loves them.

Where I agree with pinchers, however, is that the high end of what this USMNT team is capable of has yet to be seen. I can appreciate how far the team has come, especially since missing the last World Cup, and I still want to see that. I would love to see him against the Netherlands.

Prediction: USA 1, Netherlands 0

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.inquirer.com/soccer/usmnt-world-cup-pulisic-aaronson-roundtable-20221202.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos