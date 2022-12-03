The United States men’s national soccer team faces pressure during Saturday’s World Cup match. : NPR





Coach of the U.S. men's soccer team Gregg Berhalter speaks during a press conference at the Qatar National Convention Center in Doha on December 2, 2022.

DOHA, Qatar When the United States men’s national soccer team takes on the Netherlands on Saturday at the World Cup in Qatar, one would assume the pressure on both teams will be exorbitant.

Because that’s it, right? The knockout stage, where ties are a thing of the past and each game is played until there is a winner. Who advances? Who’s going home?

With so much at stake, both teams should play with searing intensity.

But for the United States, in fact, there is also relief.

Gone is the enormous weight of expectation that preceded the match in the first phase of the win-or-go-home final against Iran. Where a loss or draw would have been an indictment of US coach Gregg Berhalter’s efforts over the past four years to rebuild a program that hit rock bottom when the men’s national team failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

After beating Iran, Berhalter spoke of the relative simplicity of now being in the round of 16.

“From here, anything can happen,” he said. “All we have to do is play one game at a time. It’s not even necessary to predict how far this team can go because our next game is against the Netherlands, and that’s our primary objective.”

Ready for anything

Indeed, no more worries in the first round about points for wins or draws or goal differentials to see who moves on to the next stage.

Berhalter said the knockout round was the start of a second tournament.

On Friday, at a press conference before the Netherlands match, he spoke about the various preparations for this next phase. Games could potentially last at least 30 minutes longer if, after 90 minutes plus stoppage time, the score is still tied. If the match is still tied after 30 minutes of extra time, it is decided by often decried and anxiety-provoking penalty shootouts.

Berhalter says his team is ready for anything.

“We had several people to [the Netherlands] group stage matches,” Berhalter said, “so [we’re] really do a deep dive on them. All the information was presented to us immediately after the game against Iran. You [also] You have to realize that this could be a 120 minute exercise and you have to plan your line-ups and substitutions accordingly. And then finally you have the penalty shootout, which we practiced yesterday and will practice again today.”

Then there are the specifics of facing a world ranked 8th Dutch side, a European powerhouse who finished 2nd and 3rd at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups. Like the United States, the Netherlands did not qualify for the last tournament. But it won its four-team group in the first round here in Qatar and includes top players like Wout Weghorst, Memphis Depay, Frenkie de Jong and Cody Gakpo. Gakpo, 6’4″, 23, is considered a star of this World Cup, with three goals in three appearances.

“Yes, it’s tough. They have talent,” Berhalter said. “But for us, it’s about the collective. Listen, [our] back four [defenders] did a great job, the goalkeeper did a great job, but it’s about defending the team. Work as a unit. Move collectively. And when we do that, we put the opponent in difficult positions, where they can’t get to the spaces they want to get to. And I think that’s what we’ve done well in this tournament so far.”

Indeed, the United States conceded just one goal, a penalty kick won by Wales in the teams’ first game, and held England and Iran scoreless. It’s the first time the United States have recorded multiple World Cup shutouts since 1930.

That impressed Dutch coach Louis van Gaal.

“[The U.S.] are a very energetic team, with physically strong players,” he told a press conference through an interpreter. “It’s difficult for any opponent, and you can see it with their results. I do not think so [the U.S. advancing to the knockout round] is a surprise, to be frank. I expected them to progress after the first game [against Wales].”

Louis van Gaal, head coach of the Netherlands men’s soccer team, speaks during a press conference on December 2, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. Tullio Puglia – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images .

. Tullio Puglia – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Van Gaal, a legendary coach on his third stint in charge of the Netherlands national team, praised the Americans, calling them “an excellent team, [you] could even say one of the best teams.”

But he also showed that his side, which have been criticized by the Dutch media for their underperformance in Qatar, have aspirations beyond the USA’s ‘one game at a time’ mantra.

“We want to be world champions, so we still have four games ahead of us,” van Gaal said.

Lessons learned in Holland

The US press conference was notable for being much more relaxed than the pre-Iran session. In it, there was open hostility directed at the United States by members of the Iranian media, after American football’s clumsy show of support for those in Iran protesting the ongoing violent crackdown by the government. Iranian. The American federation has changed depictions of the Iranian flag on its social media, rubbing the flag off its Islamic republic emblem and removing script praising God.

By contrast, all of Friday’s talk was about sports, which U.S. captain Tyler Adams said he enjoyed a lot.

“Yes, I’m very happy to talk about football,” Adams said.

And Berhalter particularly liked to recall his first experience abroad as a professional player, in the Netherlands. When asked what concepts he took away from his six seasons of Dutch football that helped him become a coach, he replied: “What concepts did I not adopt?”

“When you are in Holland, after every training session you have a debate with your players about the training session. After every game you talk with the people about the game. People like to discuss football and you really learn a lot. It was a big moment for me.”

Pressed to learn more about these lessons, Berhalter agreed.

“Just about the spacing, the positional game, the third man, the triangles, all those things like the details of the game. I remember there was an old striker that I played with when I was arrived there. He was yelling at me for [passing] him the ball with too much spin. He wanted bullets falling on him, that I had to hit [the ball] with my laces. And I wasn’t good enough to hit with my shoelaces. So I had to practice, practice, practice so I could [pass] him a ball he wanted.”

Berhalter also recalled ‘the times we beat Ajax’, referring to the legendary Dutch side who, at the time of those apparent defeats, were being coached by van Gaal.

Who on Friday claimed amnesia.

“Do you really think I remember?” van Gaal said, adding, with a ladle full of sarcasm, “No, I don’t remember that game. Maybe his dad has to join us here because he remembers all those things. I don’t live not in the past, i live in the present and the future.i always make plans for the future.

For example, a World Cup title on December 18. Meanwhile, Berhalter will look to win a game on Saturday that will leave lasting memories for van Gaal and the Netherlands.

The Round of 16 match begins at 10 a.m. ET.

