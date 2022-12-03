US judge rejects indictment against Huawei CFO that strained US-China relations





NEW YORK, Dec 2 (Reuters) – A U.S. judge on Friday dismissed the indictment against Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies Co. [RIC:RIC:HWT.UL]formally ending a criminal sanctions case that has strained US-China relations.

Meng, whose father Ren Zhengfei founded Huawei and is the telecommunications company’s chief executive, last year reached an agreement with US prosecutors to have the case dismissed four years after his arrest in December 2018.

Prosecutors charged Meng with bank fraud and other crimes for misleading HSBC Holdings Plc (HSBA.L) and other banks about Huawei’s relationship with a company that operated in Iran.

They said Meng’s actions exposed the banks to penalties for processing transactions that violated US sanctions.

Huawei has pleaded not guilty to related US criminal charges.

U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly in Brooklyn dismissed Meng’s indictment with prejudice, meaning it cannot be reiterated.

A lawyer for Meng and a spokeswoman for Huawei did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Meng spent nearly three years under house arrest in Canada following his arrest at a Vancouver airport.

She reached a deferred prosecution agreement with U.S. prosecutors in September 2021 in which she admitted making false statements about Huawei’s Iranian activities.

The day Donnelly approved this deal, Meng returned home to Shenzhen.

Shortly after, China released two Canadians it was detaining and two American siblings who had been barred from leaving the country were allowed to return home.

Meng, 50, is now president and rotating vice president of Huawei, as well as chief financial officer.

The United States still views Huawei as a national security threat.

On November 25, the Biden administration banned approvals of new telecommunications equipment from Huawei and China’s ZTE Corp (000063.SZ) because they posed an “unacceptable risk” to national security.

Reporting by Karen Freifeld and Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Sandra Maler

