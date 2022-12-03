



Last week the UK Supreme Court convened to decide on the constitutional future of the UK, and the decision was unanimous and unanimous. Scotland’s semi-autonomous parliament at Holyrood has no legal powers to remain independent. A referendum is held in Westminster without parliamentary consent.

The verdict provoked an immediate political reaction. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the judge’s position in the House of Commons was decisive and that Scots should let go of their obsession with segregation and focus on other issues. His pleas went unheard in Scotland, where protesters gathered in numerous towns and villages on the day of the ruling. Their message was clear. Scottish democracy is under attack, and an equal partnership by agreement between Scotland and England is becoming a political snare.

Scottish voters held a referendum on independence just eight years ago, with a vote of 55% to 45%. The November 23 verdict was not unexpected. Few legal commentators thought that the UK Supreme Court would provide Scottish nationalists with a constitutional mechanism to end the British state. But it nonetheless posed broad questions to the Scottish National Party (SNP), which would soon find it forced to reshape its own electoral strategy and the Scottish independence movement itself.

Chief Justice Robert Reed said the decision had its roots in the Scotland Act 1998, which established the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh the following year. It is affirmed that all legislative questions relating to the constitutional integrity of the United Kingdom are reserved to the House of Commons. Reid concluded that even if an independent referendum were conducted on an advisory, non-binding basis, this would have significant consequences for integrity. During the 2014 independence referendum, both sides had to abide by the outcome under the terms of the 2012 Edinburgh Accords negotiated between then-Scotland First Secretary Alex Salmond and then-UK Prime Minister David Cameron. When the Scots voted to remain part of England, Salmond was quick to concede and resign.

At a press conference in Edinburgh after the verdict was made public, First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon, who heads the SNP, was more conciliatory than the protesters. The ruling was a tough pill to swallow for supporters of independence, and certainly for supporters of democracy, but her party recognized the legitimacy of the court, so it will accept the decision, she said. If Scotland and England cannot resolve the question of independence through a mutually agreed and binding referendum, the SNP will seek another democratic and legal means for Scottish people to express their views, she added.

It’s hard to see where the Scottish independence movement, which has been a dominant force in Scottish politics for the past decade, is going from here. Sturgeon has directly requested a court ruling on the viability of a new independence referendum organized by Holyrood through Scotland’s Chief Justice. She argued that clarity was needed regarding the distribution of constitutional powers in the UK given Westminster’s staunch opposition to another vote. Now that clarity had been established, Scotland’s powerlessness within the union was clear.

As of 23 November, all currently established legal channels for Scottish sovereignty run through Westminster. There will be no second referendum on independence without the support of a majority of UK MPs, which radically narrows the SNP’s political options. Scotland only elects 59 of Westminster’s 650 Members of Parliament. 533 British voters. The incumbent Conservatives are ruthless in their opposition to Scottish separatism, and Labor leader Keir Starmer, who polls have shown to be very likely to become the next British Prime Minister, has also ruled out a new vote.

After last week’s ruling, Sturgeon quickly turned to a Plan C strategy to advance the independence movement. The next UK general election, scheduled to be held before January 2025, will consist of a de facto referendum on Scotland leaving the Commonwealth. She said the SNP and other smaller pro-independence parties, such as the Scottish Green Party, would be ordered to leave the union if they secured more than 50 per cent of the total Scottish vote. (In the last UK general election, the SNP increased its share of the vote in Scotland by 8.1%.) However, it is unclear how the Sturgeons’ presumptive powers will work without a legal channel. The Grand National Party plans to hold an emergency party convention next year to clarify details.

There are still difficulties with this scenario. Britain’s trade union parties, Labor, Conservatives and Liberal Democrats, reject the SNP’s scheme, arguing that elections should not be held on a single issue, but serve to examine voter views on a range of domestic policy issues. Moreover, even if the makeshift nationalist coalition won a majority of the Scottish vote, the incoming British government would not be obliged to open debate with Edinburgh about independence. A positive result for Sturgeon won’t change anything. The SNP will demand independence and Westminster will reject its demands, as did former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his predecessor Theresa May as leaders.

But the SNP, which has been in power in Holyrood since 2007 and was re-elected last year, will not automatically lead to a fading prospect for the independence movement. The party was defeated in Scotland’s first independence referendum in September 2014, but continued to reap electoral rewards. In the 2015 UK general election, yes voters flocked to the SNP’s banner, which resulted in 56 out of 59 seats in Scotland. Years later, it is still Scotland’s most popular party, receiving support from traditional nationalists as well as supporters of Scotland’s re-entry to the EU. With independence seemingly impossible, the SNP could gradually temper its ambitions and begin pushing for a more autonomous Scottish parliament within the UK rather than an outright political divorce.

The Grand National Party is already hinting at such a change. On the evening of 23 November, as temperatures across Scotland dropped, Sturgeon spoke at a rally outside Holyrood Parliament. She said Britain was no longer a voluntary partnership and the independence movement should see itself as a democratic movement committed to protecting Edinburgh’s political autonomy from Westminster. Democracy, of course, is a vague concept, not independence. The rhetoric of Scottish democracy can be applied to a variety of unique constitutional settlements, including self-government within the UK, a variation on the ruling status policy advocated when the party was first founded in the 1930s.

Scottish self-government rules could mean, for example, the transfer of additional powers on taxation, lending and social security from London to Edinburgh, and formal recognition of Scotland’s quasi-federal status within the United Kingdom. The SNP will not abandon its promise of independence. It would still openly press the case for Scottish sovereignty in Westminster rule. But there may have been a fundamental perception among Scottish nationalists that the breakup of England was no longer imminent.

There is no hiding the significance of the UK Supreme Court ruling last week. As of now, it is almost impossible to see how the Grand National Party achieves its dream of independence. In Westminster, underscoring Scotland’s new subordinate status, Scottish Conservative Secretary of State Alister Jack said on the day of the ruling that the Prime Minister’s Office would agree to a new referendum when there is an agreement between governments, parties and the people. As it was in 2014, Citizens are all over Scotland. The problem for Scottish nationalists is that such an agreement may never be reached. Under the new ruling, only Westminster can make a decision.

To some extent, Sturgeon is right. This is the cunning position of a democratic state. But there’s precious little she or anyone else can do about it in the near future.

