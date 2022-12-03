Brexit fueled surge in UK food prices, Bank of England policymaker says | UK cost of living crisis





Brexit is contributing to soaring food prices as the country enters recession, a senior Bank of England policymaker has warned.

Swati Dhingra, an incoming member of the Banks Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which sets rates, also told the Observer that the upcoming central bank rate hike should peak below 4.5%, the level some cities are implementing. Investors are looking forward to it. The market is probably underestimating the damage. [level of interest rates] It could affect the UK economy, she said.

Dhingra argues that raising borrowing costs more aggressively from the current 3 per cent risk exacerbating the UK’s recession.

The MPC will make its next decision on rates on Dec. 15 after imposing eight consecutive hikes a year to control inflation.

Dhingra said: This is what I think we should all be concerned about. If austerity continues at its current rate, will the recession be longer and deeper?

A trade expert at the London School of Economics (LSE), who repeatedly warned of the damage from Brexit before joining the bank in August, said clear signs of leaving the EU were soaring prices and weighing down the economy. People need to know what the economic costs are, she said.

She said the invasion of Ukraine and the aftermath of COVID-19 were far more important drivers of the shock to British life, but it was important to highlight the damage that Brexit had done. I wouldn’t make a statement about its political choices, she said, but if it’s a political choice and it has some economic cost, people need to know what that economic cost is, she added. And whether or not that changes their minds is another matter.

Researchers at the LSEs Center for Economic Performance warned last week that Brexit has increased food costs in the UK by nearly $6 billion in the two years to the end of 2021, with border delays, bureaucracy and other costs increasing food prices by around 3 per cent. . year.

Dhingra said three-quarters of UK imports come from the EU. This naturally means that when non-tariff barriers kick in, they will appear in food prices to some extent, if not completely.

She added: Regardless of which kind of analysis you look at, the trade effects alone caused by Brexit caused a minimal economic hit equal to 2% of GDP. This will be further amplified by the cost of weakening business investment, declining foreign direct investment and reduced productivity.

Dhingra is the latest Bank of England figure to break silence about Brexit’s negative impact on the economy.

According to the Observer’s latest Opinium poll, two-thirds (66%) of voters currently think Brexit has gone badly, compared to just 22%. Even Conservative voters were pretty evenly split, with 51% saying it was good and 39% saying it was bad.

A total of 59% of voters would like to rejoin the EU (34%) or remain outside the bloc and maintain closer ties (25%). Only 15% want to maintain the status quo and 14% do not want a relationship with the EU. Around 63% believe the UK should have a relationship that would allow access to the EU single market again, with 14% opposed.

In a sign that people increasingly dislike the reality of border controls, 57% support the elimination of all documentation and identification (such as passport control and import and export documents), while 21% do not.

Dhingra said the drop in the pound shortly after the 2016 referendum was the largest devaluation of the world’s four major currencies since 1944. As the cost of imports increased, not only did prices rise, but real wages also decreased.

Meanwhile, uncertainty about UK economic policy following the vote contributed to the downturn in terms of business investment, she said. UK trade with the EU fell sharply after the transition period ended on 31 December 2020, and Dhingra said there were signs that Brexit was still having an impact. It’s pretty clear from the data coming in now that there was a slowdown.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2022/dec/03/brexit-has-fuelled-surge-in-uk-food-prices-says-bank-of-england-policymaker The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos