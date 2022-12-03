White Christmas: Which parts of the UK are most likely to get snow in December?





all

According to the Met Office, a White Christmas has been largely ruled out in London, but there may still be hope for other parts of the UK.

The Scottish Highlands are clearly the top contenders for a comeback this winter, but snow may fall earlier than usual in some towns and cities in the UK.

So where can Brits travel for a snow miracle in December?

Where will it snow in England during Christmas?

According to data analysis by Lottery Critic, there are around 363 UK locations with a high chance of snow this Christmas.

read more

The analyst site looked at areas where snow cover of 0.1 cm or more is expected this year, based on the average amount of snow in each region during the last 10 days of December from 2001 to 2020.

It takes daily climate observation data from 2001 to 2020 and presents a variety of meteorological data provided by the Met Office.

As a result, Scotland ranks first with a 96% chance of snow. However, the highest Scottish region, Moray, outperformed the nearby Midlothian region in terms of snow cover depth, with snow depths reaching around 0.2 cm.

Moray’s average December temperature is 3.44C, nearly half that of 10th-placed Stockport, which is 6.44C.

The Scottish Highlands rank second overall with a 91% chance of snow at around 3.14C.

This is about 10% more likely than Scottish Borders, which ranks sixth.

In third place are Perth and Kinross, which have a 90 per cent chance of snow.

And the UK finally comes in fourth with Pendle making it the best place to find a White Christmas in the UK this year.

Tonbridge and Malling are the least likely to have a white Christmas this year, with average temperatures as high as 6.3C in December and a 0.33% chance of snow.

Check out the full results below.

ranking

location

Average snow cover depth (cm) from 2011 to 2020

chance of snow

One

Moray, Scotland

0.1889

95.9%

2

highlands, scotland

0.1835

91.2%

three

Scotland Perth and Kinross

0.1803

90.5%

4

UK Pendle District

0.0754

86.3%

5

Dundee City, Scotland

0.5091

83.5%

6

Aberdeenshire, Scotland

0.1996

82.1%

7

Scottish Borders, Scotland

0.4747

81.1%

8

england craven district

0.1163

80.7%

9

Midlothian, Scotland

0.2075

79.9%

10

Stockport District

0.0063

79.5%

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.standard.co.uk/news/uk/white-christmas-weather-forecast-regions-snow-england-scotland-b1044484.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos