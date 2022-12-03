Senator Chris Murphy: Victory After Victory for US Gun Control | Gun control in the United States





Senator Chris Murphy believes the tide is finally turning in favor of the gun safety movement in America.

Even though Murphy acknowledges more work is needed to address gun violence, the prominent Connecticut Democrat argues that a growing backlash to mass shootings has brought the country to the brink of sea change 10 years after the devastating shooting from the Sandy Hook school in his home state. .

We’ve built a movement in this country over the past 10 years that today I would say is more powerful than the gun lobby, Murphy said in an interview for a special episode of the Guardians Politics Weekly America podcast.

I think we are now poised to rack up victory after victory for gun safety, he said.

This reinvigorated movement emerged in the aftermath of the Newtown shootings and grew as the atrocities that followed sparked new activist groups and campaigns. Murphy still vividly remembers where he was when he learned on December 14, 2012 that a gunman had attacked Sandy Hook Elementary School. He was on a train platform in Bridgeport, Connecticut, getting ready to take his family to New York to see the holiday decorations, when his chief of staff gave him the first bits of news.

At first I thought it was a workplace shooting, Murphy said. But shortly before the train arrived, [we] learned that there were children involved.

Murphy soon learned that 20 young children and six staff members had been killed at the school.

The tragedy stunned the country but prompted millions of Americans to demand changes to gun laws, with Murphy playing a central role in the effort.

Since Sandy Hook, every time another mass shooting occurred, Murphy went to the Senate to urge his colleagues to take action.

What do we do? Why are you here if not to solve such an existential problem as this? Murphy asked last May, after a gunman killed 19 children and two educators at a school in Uvalde, Texas, and a racially motivated mass shooting occurred in Buffalo, New York. , the same month.

I’m here on this floor to beg, to literally get down on all fours and beg my colleagues: find a way forward here, Murphy said.

Murphy’s calls for action and growing public outrage and activism have finally produced results, with the Senate this year passing the bipartisan Safer Communities Act (BSCA). Joe Biden signed the bill into law in June, marking the first time in nearly 30 years that the United States has approved a major new federal gun law. The BSCA has expanded background checks on younger gun buyers and allocated funds for mental health and crisis intervention programs, among other initiatives.

A number of policies demanded by gun safety advocates, including a ban on assault weapons, were not included in the BSCA. But Murphy and his allies point to the legislation, as well as broad public support for proposals like universal background checks, to argue that America is finally ready to make significant change.

The road ahead is still difficult. In the few weeks since Murphy spoke to the Guardian, several other mass shootings have taken place, from Colorado to Virginia.

Murphy is the first to admit that it will take some time for new federal law and other state policies to take effect, and that more action is needed.

We haven’t seen murder rates or the rate of mass shootings decrease. [But] once these laws begin to be passed and put into place, hopefully there will be real returns, Murphy said.

Gun safety advocates insist that more regulations can lead to fewer gun deaths. A study by the nonprofit group Everytown for Gun Safety found a direct correlation between states with weaker gun laws and states with the highest levels of gun deaths, including homicides, suicides and accidental murders.

Even so, Republican lawmakers remain largely opposed to federal gun policy reform. Fifteen Republican senators voted for the BSCA, securing enough support to overcome a filibuster. But more than two-thirds of Senate Republicans have always opposed it. In the House, 193 Republicans voted against the BSCA, while only 14 of them joined the Democrats in supporting it.

Broad Republican opposition will make it extremely difficult to enact new gun laws in the near future, especially after the party took control of the House in November’s midterm elections.

Murphy admits that Senate Democrats currently lack the votes to pass an assault weapons ban.

Still, he sees encouraging signs that more Republicans are willing to challenge the National Rifle Association (NRA) on gun-related votes. For years, the NRA seemed to have an unshakeable hold on the party, using its influence to block any gun bills.

A decade ago, it would have been unthinkable for a gun safety bill to pass the Senate with opposition from the NRA, Murphy said. Now a whole bunch of Republican senators know that the NRA doesn’t even represent gun owners anymore. And so, they don’t pay as much attention to it.

But even as the NRA’s influence on the public and the GOP has waned, the anti-gun violence movement has encountered new obstacles. Earlier this year, the conservative-leaning U.S. Supreme Court struck down a New York law that strictly regulated the carrying of firearms outside the home, jeopardizing similar state policies across the country.

The gun death rate also hit a 30-year high last year, as research suggests a growing number of Americans carry guns daily. And as more states allow residents to carry openly, guns are becoming a common sight at right-wing political protests.

However, Murphy is hopeful. While the 10 years between 2012 and 2022 have been defined by many disappointing losses for the movement, Murphy predicts more positive changes to come.

I think you will see steady progress, he said. It won’t be all I want. We won’t get an assault weapons ban overnight, but we are making steady progress. And that is, I think, what will define the next decade.

