UK weather: snow warning of up to 10cm snowfall next week

Forecasters have warned that snow showers could hit northern Scotland this week as temperatures across the UK drop.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a yellow weather warning for northern Scotland today on Wednesday. Forecasters said road and rail services could be affected by the snow.

The Met Office said: Showers will be as low as snow on Wednesday.

Accumulations of 2-5 cm are possible at low levels of 5-10 cm above 200 m in some drifts and blizzard conditions in strong north winds.

Weather warnings are in effect all day Wednesday and apply to Central, Tayside & Fife, Grampian, Highlands & Eilean Siar, Orkney & Shetland.

Met Office meteorologist Marc Petagna said:

Yes, there will be some sunshine, but there will also be significant showers and an increased chance of snow. It will make its way through next week, particularly across northern England, as winds begin to sway in a cold northerly direction.

Weather forecasters have warned affected people that they can expect disruptions in travel as some roads and rails are likely to be impacted with longer travel times due to road, bus and train services.

Northern Scotland is expected to see snow next week

(Getty Images)

Sunday will be cloudier than Saturday, with rain expected in north-east and east England.

Temperatures will be between 5-8C, which is lower than expected year-round, Petagna added. Some areas will be colder due to strong easterly winds.

Met Office View

Tonight and Tonight:

Variable, often heavy clouds and showers occur most frequently north east of Norfolk. Light rain/drizzle to the west in the far NW, then nice sunny weather here. breeze.

Sunday:

There are some clear gaps, but they are rather cloudy for many people. Northwest is best. Particularly sporadic showers will fall in the north-eastern part of the city.

Monday through Wednesday:

After a cool easterly wind with some showers at first, it starts to get colder from the north on Wednesday, bringing heavy snow and widespread frost across northern Scotland.

