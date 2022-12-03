British Criminal Investigation Agency arrests wealthy Russian businessman at his London home





A wealthy Russian businessman has been arrested by National Crime Agency officers in his London home for money laundering worth millions of pounds.

The NCA said in a statement that the 58-year-old man was arrested Thursday by officers in the NCA’s Anti-Breach Division and is also facing charges of defrauding the Interior Department and committing perjury.

According to the agency, a 35-year-old man working on the premises was arrested nearby on charges of money laundering and obstruction by NCA officers after he was seen leaving the premises with a bag containing thousands of pounds in cash.

A third man, 39, was arrested at his home in Pimlico, London, on charges including money laundering and conspiracy to commit fraud. NCA said he was the ex-boyfriend of the businessman’s current partner.

Investigators interviewed all three and released them on bail. About 50 police officers were involved in the operation on the businessman’s London property, and a search revealed significant amounts of cash and a number of digital devices, the NCA said.

The operation is one of several investigations by the agency’s new anti-theft gang, which was set up in July to deal with corrupt elites and Kremlin-linked individuals laundering assets in the UK.

In a statement Saturday, the NCA said it had secured nearly 100 stoppages that would eliminate or reduce the criminal threat to Putin-related elites and enablers. This included an account freezing order for bank accounts held by individuals close to Russians subject to sanctions.

The NCA also said it targeted the sale of high-value assets used to disguise the movement of wealth through its auction house.

NCA Commissioner Graeme Biggar said: “The NCA, which fights gangs that have only been established this year, is committed to investigating potential criminal activity by the oligarchy, the professional service providers that support and enable them, and those associated with the Russian regime. are having considerable success. .

He added: We will continue to use all the powers and tactics at our disposal to disrupt this threat.

The NCA helped freeze numerous properties, eight yachts and four aircraft, and said it was working with the sanctions regulator, the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation, to ensure other assets in the UK were frozen. Target illegal property overseas.

The update comes after government figures last month said the UK had frozen more than 18 billion in Russian assets in response to the war in Ukraine.

Following the full-scale Russian invasion in February, the British government froze the personal assets of 120 Russian entities linked to the Kremlin, including former Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich and energy company CEO Alexei Miller, as well as the personal assets of more than 1,200 people. Gazprom.

