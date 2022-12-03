Netherlands knock out USA in World Cup 16th round





DOHA, QATAR – DECEMBER 03: Players of Netherlands celebrate victory at full time during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Netherlands and USA at International Stadium in Khalifa on December 3, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images)

Matthew Ashton – Ama | Getty Images Sports | Getty Images

Memphis Depay and Daley Blind scored in the first half and Denzel Dumfries added a late goal as the Netherlands knocked the United States out of the World Cup with a 3-1 victory on Saturday that propelled the Dutch into the quarters of final.

Second-half substitute Haji Wright cut the United States deficit to 2-1 in the 76th minute when Christian Pulisic’s cross hit his dragging foot and jumped over goalkeeper Andries Noppert and into the net. But Dumfries, who assisted on the first two goals, scored on a volley in the 81st.

Finalists in 1974, 1978 and 2010, the Oranje extended their unbeaten streak to 19 games and will face Argentina or Australia on Friday.

It was a disappointing end for a rebuilt American team that had hoped to advance past the knockout stages for the first time since 2002. Using the second-youngest team in the tournament, the Americans hit the bare minimum to consider the World Cup a success , beating Iran in their group stage final to reach the round of 16.

But just like in 2010 against Ghana and 2014 against Belgium, the United States were eliminated in the round of 16. The Americans are winless in 12 games against European opponents at the World Cup since 2002, losing six, and are 1-7 in the tournament’s round of 16.

Pulisic, playing four days after being injured in his game-winning goal against Iran, had a chance to put the United States ahead in the third minute but Noppert, playing only his fourth international match, blocked his shot at close range. As the Americans looked for an equalizer, Noppert dove to stop Tim Weah’s 25-yard effort in the 42nd.

The crowd of 44,846 had returned safely from the pitch to the renovated Khalifa International stadium, which has an athletics track and was quieter than the noisy spectators of the game against Iran.

While the United States had the better game initially, the Dutch took the lead after breaking the American press. Dumfries delivered a pass from the right flank as Depay headed unmarked into the penalty area. His right-footed shot from 14 yards out beat Matt Turner at the far post in the 10th minute for his 43rd international goal, putting him in sole possession of second on the Dutch goalscoring list behind Robin van Persie’s 50.

The goal was the first allowed by the United States from tournament play. In 37 World Cup matches, the Americans have never won a match in which they were trailing.

The Netherlands doubled the advantage on almost the final kick of the first half, in the first minute of added time. After a series of quick rallies after a throw-in, Dumfries got a cross around Tyler Adams and found Blind wide open at the penalty spot. Blind scored just his third international goal, his first in eight years. Gio Reyna fed an open Weston McKennie in the 54th but he skimmed his shot over the crossbar.

Wright came on in the 67th and scored his second international goal, raising American hopes. But Dumfries was unmarked by Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson and used his left foot to steal Blind’s cross.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/12/03/netherlands-eliminates-us-in-round-16-of-the-world-cup.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos