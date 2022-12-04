Reverse Brexit? A glimmer of hope that one day the UK will rejoin the European Union





Unfortunately, it is too early to start a campaign to rejoin the European Union.

Scotsman

3 minutes ago

Divorce is often accompanied by misbehavior by both parties, and Brexit is no exception. Some in Brussels may view the attempt to rekindle the relationship with skepticism, others with outright hostility.

Support for our new life outside EU borders has waned, but we are still far from a clear majority in favor of joining the EU. According to a new poll by BMG Research, if the referendum was held today, 45% would support returning and 41% would support staying.

As with Scottish independence, any major constitutional change would require a supermajority, perhaps 60%, in a referendum. Indeed, the EU will want to see a definitive outcome to convince the UK that it really wanted to come back and won’t change its mind quickly. Equally important, clear outcomes make it easier for those who lose to accept them.

After Edward Heath came to power in 1975, in a referendum on whether or not to join the European Union conducted by the Labor Party, people voted to stay with a majority of 67% to 33%. And Scotland voted to stay from 62% to 38% in 2016. So you can.

While some might see this as a daunting threshold, many Brexiteers are starting to regret their decision. Polls show that 14% are now willing to vote in favor of joining the EU. About 33% of leave supporters believe that Brexit has had a negative impact on the economy, while only 24% think the opposite.

Building the necessary level of support will take time, but it starts with spreading awareness of the challenges posed by trade barriers and finding solutions. Better trade relations with the EU will help the economy and, in turn, help shift public opinion more. Membership in the European Free Trade Association (Efta) can be seen as an intermediate point to full EU membership.

Brexit has been the ultimate folly that has damaged our economy and elevated incompetent politicians beyond their capabilities, creating a wave of political chaos. But the glimmer of hope that we will return is getting brighter.

EU and Union flags waving near the House of Commons (Photo: Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images)

