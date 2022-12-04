Northrop Grumman unveils B-21 nuclear bomber for US Air Force





WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) – Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC.N) rolled out its new B-21 “Raider” aircraft on Friday, the first of a new fleet of long-range stealth nuclear bombers for the U.S. Air Force.

The B-21 was unveiled in a spectacular ceremony at Northrop’s Plant 42 in Palmdale, California, giving members of the public a first look at the new bomber.

The B-21, which carries a “flying wing” shape similar to its predecessor, the B-2, will be capable of delivering conventional and nuclear weapons around the world using aerial and long-range refueling capabilities. .

The planes were expected to cost about $550 million each in 2010 dollars, or about $750 million in current inflation-adjusted dollars.

The Air Force planned to purchase at least 100 of the aircraft and begin replacing B-1 and B-2 bombers.

[1/5]Northrop Grumman unveils the B-21 Raider, a new high-tech stealth bomber developed for the U.S. Air Force, at an event in Palmdale, California, U.S., December 2, 2022. REUTERS/David Swanson

Northrop beat a team consisting of Boeing Co (BA.N) and Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) when it won the contract to manufacture the bomber in 2015. Engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney (RTX.N), Collins Aerospace , GKN Aerospace, BAE Systems (BAES.L) and Spirit Aerosystems (SPR.N) are among more than 400 suppliers in 40 states.

Northrop calls the aircraft a sixth-generation aircraft given its ability to interface with other aircraft and easily integrate future weapons into its systems architecture.

The B-21 also features a more durable and stealthy low-visibility surface material that will require less maintenance and minimize operating costs and downtime, said Doug Young, vice president industry leader and managing director of Northrop Grumman Aeronautics Systems, told Reuters in an interview.

The presentation provided the first video and photo images of the new bomber. Previously, only artist renderings were published.

Six of the planes, which are due to make their first flight in mid-2023, are in various stages of assembly. More than 8,000 people from Northrop Grumman, industry partners and the Air Force are currently working on the program.

Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington; additional reporting by Dan Whitcomb in Los Angeles; Editing by David Gregorio and Lincoln Feast.

