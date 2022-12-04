Day 4 Prelims Live Recap





2022 US OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS Nov. 30 – Dec. 3, 2022 Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC Long Counters (50 yards) Start Times: Preliminaries: 9 a.m. (ET) Finals: 6 p.m. (ET) Psychic Sheets Results in direct

The final day of the 2022 US Open in Greensboro, North Carolina has arrived. This morning’s preliminary session will feature heats of 200 backstroke, 100 freestyle, 200 chest and 200 butterfly. The 1500 freestyle will also be swum as timed finals, with the slower runs taking place the afternoon before the final session.

It’s another big day for Regan Smith, who swam exceptionally well in his first major LCM competition since moving to Tempe to train with Bob Bowman. Smith is the top seed in the women’s 200 butterfly and 200 backstroke, an event in which she also holds the world record this morning.

After winning the women’s 50 freestyle on Thursday night, Louisville’s Gabi Albiero is also expected to compete in the women’s 100 freestyle.

After swimming very well in the men’s IM this week, fellow ASU pro swimmer Chase Kalisz is the second seed in the men’s 200 breaststroke.

200 WOMEN’S BACK – HEATS World Record: 2:03.35, Regan Smith (2019) US Record: 2:03.35, Regan Smith (2019) US Open Record: 2:07.09, Regan Smith ( 2021) US Open Record: 2:05.08, Phoebe Bacon (2022) 2024 Olympic Trials Cup: 2:13.59

TOP 8 QUALIFIED:

Regan Smith – 2:08.50 Summer McIntosh – 2:09.76 Josephine Fuller – 2:12.46 Emma Atkinson – 2:12.64 Leah Shackley – 2:12.77 Torie Buerger – 2:14.22 Rye Ulett – 2:14.64 Caroline Bentz – 2:14.79

Regan Smith led the women’s 200m preliminaries this morning, clocking in at 2:08.50. It was a relaxed swim for last night’s 100 backstroke champion, as she came out in 30.22 in the top 50 and then shared 32 in each of the remaining 50. Smith has been on a roll this week in Greensboro, making it look like the US Open championship record of 2:07.09 is about to fall tonight. The US Open record of 2:05.08 could also be within reach for Smith tonight.

Summer McIntosh rode a very good race this morning, setting a new personal best with a time of 2:09.76. McIntosh appears to be the only swimmer in the field who will have a chance to give Smith a run tonight.

Virginia Tech had a strong showing here, seeing Emma Atkinson and Caroline Bentz both advance to the ‘A’ Finals tonight.

200 MEN’S BACK – HEATS World Record: 1:51.92, Aaron Peirsol (2009) American Record: 1:51.92, Aaron Peirsol (2009) US Open Record: 1:54.59, Nicholas Thoman ( 2009) US Open Record: 1:53.08, Aaron Peirsol (2009) 2024 Olympic Trials Cup: 2:01.69

TOP 8 QUALIFIED:

Daniel Diehl – ​​1:57.62 Nico Garcia – 2:01.28 Amadeusz Knop – 2:01.35 Baylor Nelson – 2:01.77 Andrew Simmons – 2:01.83 JT Ewing – 2:02.01 Caleb Maldari – 2:02.02 Jack Aikins – 2:02.28

Daniel Diehl, 17, stood out from the rest of the field in the men’s 200 backstroke this morning, accelerating to 1:57.62 to touch the lead by nearly four seconds. The performance tied Diehl’s personal best in the event, which he originally swam in late July at the Y Nationals meet over the summer. Having recently turned 17, Diehl’s time now makes him No. 11 all-time in the boys 17-18 age group. If he is able to lose 0.02 seconds tonight, he will enter the all-time top for the age group.

Diehl broke the national record for the boys 17-18 age group at the LCM 100 twice yesterday, also winning the event.

Diehl was one of the few junior swimmers to advance to the ‘A’ final tonight in this event. Amadeusz Knop, JT Ewing and Caleb Maldari are all 18-and-under swimmers who also made the top eight this morning.

WOMEN’S 100m FREESTYLE – HEATS World Record: 51.71, Sarah Sjostrom (2017) US Record: 52.04, Simone Manuel (2019) US Open Record: 53.42, Erika Brown (2019) World Record: US Open: 52.54, Simone Manuel (2018) 2024 Olympic Cup Trials: 55.79

TOP 8 QUALIFIED:

Gabi Albiero – 55.11 Beata Nelson – 55.45 Camille Spink – 55.46 Lillie Nordmann – 55.75 Tristen Ulett – 55.96 Katarina Milutinovich – 56.05 Erika Pelaez – 56.09 Addison Sauickie – 56.15

50 Freestyle champion Gabi Albiero led the field this morning with a 55.11, touching 0.34 seconds ahead of Beata Nelson to take the top seed for tonight’s final. The final was set to be an exciting race, with Albiero, Nelson, Camille Spink, Lillie Nordmann and Tristen Ulett all swimming in 55s this morning.

Also keep an eye out for 16-year-old Erika Pelaez tonight. Pelaez had a great summer, where she swam a 54.65 100 freestyle at the Summer Nationals. She is one of two 16-year-olds to reach the “A” final tonight, with Addison Sauickie finishing eighth this morning.

MEN’S 100m FREE – HEATS World Record: 46.86, David Popovici (2022) US Record: 46.96, Caeleb Dressel (2019) US Open Record: 47.69, Zach Apple (2019) World Record: US Open: 47.39, Ryan Held/Caeleb Dressel (2019/2021) 2024 Olympic Trials Cup: 49.99

TOP 8 QUALIFIED:

Andrej Barna – 48.61 Josh Liendo – 49.12 Victor Alcara – 49.22 Chris Guiliano – 49.23 Alberto Mestre – 49.45 Ali Khalafall – 49.46 Kaii Winkler – 49.56 Matt King – 49.66

Andrej Barna swam very well this morning in the men’s 100 freestyle, clocking 48.61 to finish as the only swimmer in the field in under 49 seconds. Barna was excellent on the second 50, splitting 25.36 to pull away from the peloton in his heat.

Josh Liendo finished second this morning swimming a 49.12.

Kaii Winkler, 16, nearly clocked a personal best this morning, clocking 49.56 for seventh place. Not only was his swimming good enough to earn him a spot in the “A” final tonight, Winkler was just short of his personal best 49.47, which he swam at the Jr Pan Pacs this summer.

Women’s 200 Breaststroke – HEATS World Record: 2: 18.95, Tatjana Schoenmaker (2021) US Record: 2: 19.59, Rebecca Soni (2012) US Open Record: 2: 22.00 Emily Escobedo ( 2019) US Open record: 2: 20.38, Rebecca Soni (2009) 2024 Olympic Trials Cup: 2:31.69

TOP 8 QUALIFIED:

Gillian Davey – 2:30.02 Mona McSharyy – 2:30.37 Brynn Curtis – 2:30.80 Ashleigh Oberekar – 2:31.84 Grace Rainey – 2:32.25 Molly Mayne – 2:32.52 Miranda Tucker – 2:32.68 Alexis Yager – 2:32.94

Gillian Davey led a women’s 200 breaststroke in which no one was closer than 2:30 this morning. The Kentucky swimmer pulled away in the final 50 yards this morning, sharing 38.86 on the final lap.

Mona McSharry of Ireland came in second with a time of 2:30.37. McSharry competes collegially for Tennessee. Another Irish swimmer, 17-year-old Molyy Mayne, also qualified for the ‘A’ final, finishing sixth with a time of 2:32.52.

200 M BRASSEMBRE MEN – HEATS World record: 2: 05.95, Zac Stubblety-Cook (2022) American record: 2: 07.17, Josh Prenot (2016) US Open record: 2: 09.67, Cody Miller (2019) US Open Record: 2:07.17, Josh Prenot (2016) 2024 Olympic Trials Cup: 2:15.99

TOP 8 QUALIFIED:

Chase Kalisz – 2:12.44 Angus Menzies – 2:13.81 Aleksas Savickas – 2:13.85 AJ Pouch – 2:14.78 Lyubomir Epitropov – 2:15.17 Brandon Fischer – 2:15.69 Ben Delmar – 2:15.88 Coleman Modglin – 2:17.30

Chase Kalisz established himself as the first leader this morning and maintained his lead to set the fastest time of the morning. Kalisz broke championship records in the 200 and 400 IM earlier in the competition. He’s a little off the 2:09.67 CR right now, but he’s swimming well, so that mark could be within reach tonight.

AJ Pouch was the first seed this morning and finished fourth this morning with a 2:14.78. Pouch is the only swimmer other than Kalisz who has been ranked below the championship record.

WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – HEATS World Record: 2: 01.81, Zige Liu (2009) US Record: 2: 04.14, Mary Descenza (2009) US Open Record: 2: 07.20, Susan O’ Neill (1999) US Open Record: 2:05.85, Hali Flickinger (2021) 2024 Olympic Trials Cup: 2:13.69

TOP 8 QUALIFIED:

Regan Smith – 2:10.52 Lindsay Looney – 2:11.47 Charlotte Hook – 2:11.59 Tess Howley – 2:12.24 Dori Hathazi – 2:14.52 Maria Jose Mata Cocco – 2:15.33 Katie White – 2:15.81 Jenna Bridges – 2:16.33

In her second race of the morning, Regan Smith clocked 2:10.52 to lead the field in the women’s 200 butterfly by almost a second. She established herself as the leader early in the race, sharing 28.88, then went 33.08, 34.07 and 34.49 respectively over the remaining 50 seconds. Tonight will be an exciting race, as it will be our first look at Smith in an LCM 200 fly final since teaming up with Bob Bowman, who certainly has a history of success coaching the event.

Lindsay Looney, who also trains at ASU and competes for the NCAA team, was second this morning in 2:11.47.

Dori Hathazi, a freshman from Washington State, finished fifth this morning with a time of 2:14.52. In her first few months at Pullman, Hathazi has already broken the WSU program record in the 200-meter butterfly. She’s also the Hungarian national SCM 200 fly champion, so keep an eye out for her tonight.

200 BUTTERFLY MEN – HEATS World Record: 1:50.34, Kristof Milak (2022) US Record: 1:51.51, Michael Phelps (2009) US Open Meet Record: 1:55.60, Luca Urlando (2019) World Record US Open: 1:52.20, Michael Phelps (2008) 2024 Olympic Trials Cup: 2:00.49

TOP 8 QUALIFIED:

Nicolas Albiero – 1:57.06 Zach Harting – 1:57.20 Leonardo de Deus – 1:59.12 Hector Cruz – 2:00.45 Connor LaMastra – 2:01.56 Gustavo Saldo – 2:01.70 Matheus Ferreira de Moraes – 2:02.81 Mussin Adilbek – 2: 02.94

The Louisville duo of Nicolas Albiero and Zach Harting had solid runs this morning, clocking 1:57.06 and 1:57.20 respectively. Albiero came out faster than Harting, and then as he wants to do, Harting came home very well, splitting 30.41 and 30.67 on the last two 50s.

Luca Urlando’s championship record of 1:55.60 looks like it could go down tonight.

Brazilian Leonardo de Deus was the only other swimmer in the peloton in under 2:00 this morning, finishing third with a time of 1:59.12.

