



DOHA, Qatar The devastating blow that eliminated the United States Men’s National Team from the 2022 World Cup was a Dutch masterpiece in 21 assists. It was class and cruelty personified, clockwork orange back and forth. He crushed the American optimism that had swelled throughout two weeks in Qatar and finally sent the American team dragging itself towards its traditional exit.

That led Netherlands 3, US 1 here at Khalifa International Stadium on Saturday to a game in which the USMNT crashed headfirst into their current cap. This led to slumped shoulders and weak voices, the products of too sudden an end.

The Americans were up for the Dutch challenge, able to trade blows with a European heavyweight in what felt like an even contest at times. We were right in the game, a gutted Christian Pulisic said later.

But they passed in a matter of moments, the split second that separates the haves and the have-nots.

“That’s what good teams do,” Pulisic said. “They are punishing you.”

They recovered from a two-goal halftime deficit and pulled one back 15 minutes from time. Haji Wright’s wicked, smooth finish woke 44,846 fans from a slumber and momentarily rekindled dreams.

But Denzel Dumfries responded a few minutes later. The response was not enough. In the end, the Dutch quality was.

The Yanks were confident and eager, and for eight full minutes looked superior. Then they were kicked as they slept by football royalty. The Netherlands lulled them into a trance, then jumped in with a talent unlike any the United States had seen at this World Cup. Frenkie De Jong played with them. Memphis Depay separated them in midfield and then punished Tyler Adams and his midfield teammates for falling behind.

All three goals come from times when we’re probably sleeping a bit, admitted Adams.

On the stroke of half-time, Daley Blind scored the second, sneaking inside an American defense with a slow half-step. And with that, although there were 45 minutes left to play, a World Cup campaign that had offered so much hope seemed to end in a misfire.

The story continues

It was brutal. Allowing that extra goal was brutal, said goaltender Matt Turner. There’s really no excuse for that. Everything that could have gone wrong on this game did.

The United States had several notable chances and a glorious chance to write a different script. A ping-pong ball bounced off Pulisic on his own in the penalty area after just three minutes.

I thought I was offside when it happened, Pulisic said after the game, but it wasn’t. I shot anyway, he said, but Dutch goalkeeper Andries Noppert made a nice save.

When asked if he wants to get his chance back, Pulisic replied: Sure, man. It hurts.

A goal there would have been a game-changer. A goal changed the game six minutes later. The Dutch swung the ball from side to side in their own defensive third and then sent it in and out of midfield, with rhythmic movement and four consecutive one-touch passes that made Adams and Weston McKennie stunned. Adams then lost track of Depay, who scored the first-ever goal in open play against the United States at the tournament.

But two more would come, with Dumfries the main threat on the Dutch right side.

And it was the players themselves who had generated so much optimism, for the present and the future, who made the costly mistakes. Maybe their legs were gone after three Herculean efforts in the group stage. Perhaps they were paralyzed by the moment. Perhaps the Dutch, the godfathers of so many of the tactics and styles that define modern football, were just one step ahead.

We had as many chances as them, USA midfielder Brenden Aaronson argued, and some expected goalscoring patterns backed him up. But… they were more clinical than us.

They, the Dutch, were also a well-drilled unit who did not lose under manager Louis van Gaal. They also had strikers who have played or will play for the biggest clubs in the world, while the United States had 21-year-old FC Dallas striker Jess Ferreira. He seemed overwhelmed by the stage and stature of the opposition, and was replaced by the underutilized Gio Reyna at halftime.

Defeat, however, was not about individuals. Maybe it was because of fatigue. This was mostly a level that the Netherlands has reached that the United States has yet to reach.

On paper, that leaves the USMNT exactly where it was in 2010 and 2014, with just one World Cup victory and one round of 16 exit. The optimistic prospect is that this one was accomplished with the youngest team in the tournament. This race has been fueled by progressive football and a reformed youth development system that has only improved in the decade since it produced the teams’ current stars.

These stars, meanwhile, will be at their peak when the men’s World Cup takes place on home soil in less than four years. Pulisic, McKennie and Adams will be 27. Tim Weah will be 26 years old. Brenden Aaronson and Sergio Dest will be 25. Reyna and Yunus Musah will be 23 years old.

But that’s then. Here and now, at the Khalifa, Adams rocked, then fell to his knees, then squatted, then on his buttocks, deflated, defeated.

As the orange-clad players threw their arms around each other and jumped happily inside the center circle, zombie stares from the American players pierced the air in Doha.

Christian Pulisic of the United States reacts after a World Cup Round of 16 loss to the Netherlands at Khalifa International Stadium on December 3, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images)

A few minutes later, in the American locker room, silence [was] deafening, said Turner. Everyone is disappointed, everyone is in a bad mood.

I mean, the future is bright. A ton of young guys and a lot to look forward to, Aaronson said. But, I don’t really think about it at the moment.

They had thought about the present, intensely living the moment. They had listened to their band’s grandfather, Tim Ream, who had preached to young people in their twenties: treat every practice session as if [its your] Finally, every match as if [its your] last.

He knew a lot of them would have more World Cups to go. But for me, he says, at 35, that won’t happen.

So, as he stood motionless on the ground, he reflected on his journey. As 26th of 26 players through a post-match interview area, he gushed with emotion. He was disappointed, like the others.

But also grateful, for the opportunity, and for a group of kindred babies who fought on her behalf and on behalf of others.

I tried to make the guys understand: you never guarantee anything in this game, he said. I have seen them follow this advice during those three weeks we spent together. So yeah, I just hope they keep doing it.

Memphis Depay of Netherlands celebrates with his team mates after scoring the team’s first goal against USA in the Round of 16 of the World Cup at Khalifa International Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

