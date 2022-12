Matt Hancock says ministers have been told COVID could kill 820,000 people in UK | british news

Matt Hancock claims that two months before the UK went into lockdown, he was warned that the COVID pandemic could kill hundreds of thousands of people in the UK, and ministers “really didn’t believe it”.

The former health secretary said Britain’s chief medical officer, Professor Sir Chris Whitty, informed him in January 2020 that 820,000 people could die in a “reasonable worst-case scenario”.

Hancock said that when he relayed the warning to other ministers at a cabinet meeting three days later, the response was a “shrug” as they did not actually believe it.

Details are revealed in Mr Hancock’s Pandemic Diaries: The Inside Story Of Britain’s Battle Against Covid, serialized in Daily Mail and The Mail+.

He said on 17 January Lord Whitty warned that there was a “50:50” chance of the virus reaching the UK and gave the figures.

“The whole room is frozen. We are seeing a human catastrophe on a scale not seen here in a century.”

Use the Chrome browser to make the video player more accessible.

14:56 How long COVID ruined my life

But when he shared the warning at a Brexit Day cabinet meeting on 31 January, he said he was largely indifferent.

“The reaction was a bit of a ‘shrug’, basically because they didn’t really believe it. I constantly feel that other people who don’t focus on this every day are weeks behind what’s happening.” he said.

Image: Matt Hancock and Boris Johnson at a cabinet meeting in September 2020

Johnson “maybe gone”

Hancock also said Boris Johnson was reluctant to become involved in the matter.

When he first raised the outbreak in China in early January, his reaction was: “Keep an eye on it. It will probably disappear.”

Read More: Are Nursing Homes Safer Now? UK COVID cases top 1 million again

A month later, he said he had warned Prime Minister Johnson that while it might still be possible to contain the virus, “it is more likely that we will go down.” He replied simply: “Bash on.”

Figures show more than 200,000 people have died from COVID in the UK.

Mr Hancock read I’m A Celebrity… for more details.

Hancock Advocates for Release of Nursing Home Residents

Mr. Hancock also defended his handling of the controversial decision to discharge nursing home residents blamed for the deaths of thousands from hospitals without testing.

On April 2, he said, “The tragic but honest truth is that we don’t have enough testing capacity to test. It’s a complete nightmare, but it’s a reality.”

In April, a high court ruled that the government had committed an illegal act in the early stages of the pandemic by releasing untested hospital patients to nursing homes.

On March 23, 2020, the first national lockdown began.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/matt-hancock-says-ministers-were-told-covid-could-kill-820-000-people-in-uk-12760742 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos