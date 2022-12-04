The United States has done a lot in Qatar, but everyone wants more





AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Gregg Berhalter and his assistant coaches weren’t sure what to say. It was halftime Saturday night. The United States men’s national team trailed the Netherlands by two goals. Their tournament life was on hold, but the American players had dominated much of the first 45 minutes, played the way they wanted, fought hard with a favorite Dutch side even as they lost.

What could Berhalter say to his players? Finally, he entered the room.

“Football can be cruel sometimes,” he said.

This is the truth, especially at this level. It’s often silly to give so much meaning to a World Cup. Four games? Even in the NFL, it’s a fragment. And yet, in international football, that’s it.

– 2022 World Cup: News and files | Schedule | Teams

This group of American players captivated their country in all four games. They have forced football into places in the public consciousness where it rarely goes in those four games. They made an impact in those four games and they did it in the best possible way: with energy, commitment, skill and precocity that made even the most casuals could do magic.

This American team was not just a group of athletes capable of running fast and kicking the ball hard. It was no coincidence. The American program has evolved, and so have its fans. Everyone knows Netherlands 3, USA 1 was not a rout.

However, everyone also knows that an exit in the round of 16 is not enough. Not anymore.

“We left with the goal of showing the rest of the world how we can play football,” Berhalter said. “I think we partially succeeded, although we did not meet our targets.”

2 Related

Berhalter would not say what those goals were. Neither do the players, not out loud. Yet everyone knew it: as encouraging as their first half against the Netherlands was, as excited as everyone was after the draw against England or the victory against Iran , it was still a race that lacked a stop.

Did the United States deserve a quarter-final? They did not do it. The Dutch were clinical in their finishing and the Americans were not at all. But it’s also undeniable that the United States have shown, more than once, that they have the players to make it to the last eight at a tournament like this.

They have the ability to be dangerous against anyone.

“I think this is probably the first time in a long time that people will say, ‘This team has something special,'” captain Tyler Adams said. “Potential is just potential, but you can see that if we maximize it in the right way, there could be something there.”

There are obvious holes. This tournament has highlighted just how much the United States lacks a striker, someone who can take on a singular opportunity and turn the game upside down.

Despite all their promises, the United States could not topple the Netherlands in the round of 16 on Saturday. BIJOU SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images

As Berhalter himself admitted, “We don’t have a Memphis Depay right now.”

They still have good players. They have a midfielder for the future, with Yunus Musah and Weston McKennie coming into their prime. They have wingers, Christian Pulisic and Timothy Weah showing just how much damage they can inflict. They have a leader, Adams, who is everything you could want in a captain. They have depth and class, to the point that it’s fair to wonder how much Giovanni Reyna or Brenden Aaronson could have changed things for the United States if they had played more than they were. sitting on the bench.

A young team like this will always make mistakes, and on Saturday USA paid the price every time. Pulisic, who scored the winner against Iran, missed a close-range opportunity just two minutes away that could have set the tone. Adams, who might have been the best American on the pitch in the opening three games, suffered a mental breakdown and failed to follow Memphis to the penalty area, giving him a perfect view of the Dutch opener. Sergino Dest, so excellent against the Iranians, faded and lost his marks on the second just before halftime.

“Everything that could have gone wrong on this game has gone wrong,” goalkeeper Matt Turner said.

Herculez Gomez and Sebastian Salazar debate the greatest storylines and break down the best highlights football in the Americas has to offer. Stream on ESPN+ (US only)

The thing is, those times were the exception. The United States was not perfect, but it prevailed. They had more shots, more shots on target, more assists (by a wide margin). Dutch coach Louis van Gaal described his team’s performance as “unacceptable”. Berhalter said the U.S. “dominated” and that wasn’t really a stretch.

Some will point to this and call it progress for the United States. To be able to put a European powerhouse like England out of sorts, like the Americans did in the group stage, and have the chances they had here in the round of 16 against the Dutch is, well sure, no small feat.

But it’s a team with greater ambition and a fan base that wants the same. Whether it’s Berhalter or someone else driving them forward, the expectations must be for something more than the kind of progress that seems so unsatisfactory.

In the end, that stinging, stinging dagger of dissatisfaction is what lingers. This tournament was, of course, something special for the United States: the exhilarating climb, the way it felt here and at home. How these players were able to live out their childhood fantasy together.

They ran. They hunted. They squeezed and pushed and pushed. They fought together. They danced together. They worked, together, to make anyone who was unaware or unaware of them notice.

In four games, these players have accomplished a lot. But in four games they also did just enough to make everyone believe there should have been more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/soccer/united-states-usa/story/4823442/us-achieved-a-lot-in-qatar-but-left-everyone-wanting-more The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos